

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London plc (DLN.L) said that its profit before tax for the year ended 31 December 2017 surged to 314.8 million pounds from 54.5 million pounds last year.



Profit for the year attributable to equity shareholders grew to 314.0 million pounds from 58.7 million pounds a year ago. Earnings per share rose to 281.12 pence from 52.59 pence last year.



Net rental income grew 10.4 percent to 161.1 million pounds from 145.9 million pounds last year.



EPRA earnings for the year rose 22.5 percent to 105.0 million pounds from 85.7 million pounds in the prior year, while EPRA earnings per share increased to 94.2 pence per share from 77.0 pence last year.



The company raised the final dividend by 10.1 percent to 42.4 pence, to give a full year dividend of 59.73 pence, representing an increase of 14.1 percent. The board has proposed a special dividend of 75 pence per share to be paid in June 2018.



Looking ahead, the company projects that its 2018 average ERV growth will be +2 percent to -3 percent, and property yields will be broadly stable.



Given the projects due for delivery in 2019 are already 45 percent pre-let, the company said it remains confident in its longer term earnings growth. Based on these prospects, the company expects to raise its 2018 dividend by 10 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX