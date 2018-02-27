Scala Showcasing In-house Retail Analytics Platform and Immersive Store Environment at EuroCIS

SITTARD, Netherlands, Feb. 27,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Scala, part of the STRATACACHE family of digital media/marketing technology companies, is bringing its next generation store environment to EuroCIS, giving retailers an immersive look at how marketing technology improves every aspect of retail engagement. Each experience is represented in unique "departments" throughout the booth, and they all have a common goal - using marketing technology, sensors and artificial intelligence to directly improve the in-store experience from the customer, the retailer and the brand's points of view. Retailers can find Scala in Hall 10 Booth C70 at EuroCIS, being held27 February - 1 Marchin Dusseldorf.

In the booth, Scala is demonstrating the power of the Walkbase in-store retail analytics platform by displaying data gathered from booth interactions in real time on several displays throughout the booth. The real time software stack enables shopping experience personalization through highly advanced mobile tracking, mobile messaging and artificial intelligence-based mobile ad targeting systems.

"The Walkbase platform aligns with our shopper experience strategy which has been resonating strongly with retailers - they want to know how to create a memorable shopping experience by driving highly targeted, relevant messages that are based directly on deep customer learning and insights," said Harry Horn, vice president of marketing and GM of EMEA. "Every aspect of the customer's experience can be anonymously analyzed, customized and mapped - from moving throughout the store to what's being viewed and, ultimately, what results in a sale."

In Scala's in Hall 10 Booth C70, visitors will find solutions including:

Fashion:As brand value and sense of community become increasingly relevant and important to shoppers, digital can play a pivotal role in conveying the message. This solution invites shoppers to learn more about quality and brand story by interacting with the apparel, which triggers embedded sensors to display detailed information on a nearby screen.

Electronics:This interactive experience, featuring high-performance Razer gaming mice, highlights guided selling strategies for high end specialty products. Shoppers control the product discovery process, either by filtering choices or building their personal search criteria, to learn more about the features and compare multiple gaming mice.

Cafe: Ordering - and waiting for! - coffee is as entertaining as it is efficient with our cafe experience. Shoppers use a tablet to send baristas their gourmet coffee order and take a selfie, which pops up on displays when their order is ready for pick up. Guests are entertained while waiting by using tablets to play a quick, fun game on large format screens behind the counter.

Wellness: Our in-aisle wellness kiosk provides shoppers with a convenient way to navigate the medicine aisle and quickly identify the most appropriate OTC medications for their needs. Using an intuitive touchscreen interface, shoppers select their symptoms and medication preferences, and are presented with a list of relevant OTC results and detailed medication information as well as the option to receive the results via text message.

Beauty: Transform the in-store experience with an engaging, interactive solution that guides shoppers through the product selection process while creating new sales opportunities. Shoppers lift products from the display shelf which triggers the screen to update with detailed information. Lifting a second product helps the shopper compare the products and, when an upsell opportunity exists, triggers content to promote the higher-margin item.

Grocery:Improve store operations and optimize pricing in a high-volume retail environment. This solution allows store managers to use a tablet to monitor and manage store products via inventory database integration or set minimum or maximum price limits. When alerted to low or expiring stock, the price can be instantly, easily adjusted directly from the tablet, promoting faster sales and reduced food waste while mitigating revenue loss.

For more information visit www.scala.com/EuroCIS-2018.

About Scala, Inc.

Scala solutions deliver engaging retail experiences by connecting networks of digital signs, kiosks, mobile devices, websites and Internet-connected devices. Scala, a STRATACACHE company, provides the platform for marketers, retailers and innovators to easily create and centrally manage deployment of shopping experiences while retaining the flexibility to rapidly adapt to local business conditions and preferences of customers in the store. With 30 years of experience entertaining, informing and educating audiences, Scala is well-known for its innovation and leveraging best-of-breed technologies, such as mobile and predictive analytics, to create award-winning solutions that are easy-to-use, yet infinitely customizable. Headquartered near Philadelphia, PA, Scala's network of partners and developers located in more than 90 countries drives more than 500,000 screens worldwide.

