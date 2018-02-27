UK Youth is Less Optimistic About Its Future Than Those in Other Countries: Streetbees Survey

LONDON, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Young people in the UK are far less optimistic about their future than their contemporaries around the world, according to a new survey.

The survey of 1,660 people - conducted by Streetbees, theglobal intelligence platform - finds that British 18 to 24-year-olds have significantly less confidence in the future than groups of the same age in six other countries - the US, Brazil, Indonesia, India, Nigeria and South Africa.

The survey finds that only 25% of young British people believe their country is optimistic about the future, against 49% who feel it is pessimistic. In addition, 41% feel their generation is less optimistic than their parents' generation.

Tugce Bulut, CEO of Streetbees, said: "Our research, conducted through conversations with real people across the world via the Streetbees app, shows that young people in the UK are clearly very worried about what their futures hold, with money, relationships, and politics being particular concerns. In contrast, their contemporaries in developing nations like India and Nigeria believe they can achieve anything."

When asked how they felt about the future, 72% of UK young people said they were 'very optimistic' or 'quite optimistic', lower than in Nigeria (97%), Indonesia (96%), India (94%), Brazil (88%), South Africa (87%) and the US (86%). Only 23% in the UK were 'very optimistic', a much lower score than in other countries.

When asked 'What three things are you most concerned with right now?':



