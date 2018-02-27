

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GKN plc (GKN.L), an engineering business for the aerospace and automotive markets, Tuesday reported that its profit before tax for the full year surged to 658 million pounds from last year's 292 million pounds, primarily due to mark to market valuation of FX contracts. Earnings per share jumped to 29.3 pence from 14.1 pence last year.



On management basis, profit before tax slid 16 percent to 572 million pounds from 678 million pounds, and earnings per share declined 14 percent to 26.6 pence from 31.0 pence last year.



Operating profit for the period surged to 699 million pounds from 335 million pounds, while, on management basis, it was down to 662 million pounds from last year's 773 million pounds.



Sales for the full year rose 10 percent to 9.671 billion pounds, while it was up 11 percent to 10.409 billion pounds, on management basis.



In addition, the board intends to recommend a final dividend of 6.2 pence per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 9.3 pence per share, an increase of 5 percent year over year. The final dividend is payable on 14 May 2018 to shareholders on the register on 6 April 2018.



