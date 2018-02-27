

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound advanced against its major counterparts in early European deals on Tuesday.



The pound recovered to 1.3102 against the franc and 0.8817 against the euro, from its early low of 1.3081 and a 4-day low of 0.8834, respectively.



Reversing from its early lows of 1.3953 against the greenback and 149.16 against the yen, the pound rose to 1.3991 and 149.81, respectively.



The next likely resistance for the pound is seen around 1.43 against the greenback, 151.00 against the yen, 1.33 against the franc and 0.86 against the euro.



