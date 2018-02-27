TELESTE CORPORATION INVESTOR NEWS 27.2.2018 AT 10:30



TELESTE TO DELIVER HEADEND OPTICS TO TURKSAT FOR BROADBAND NETWORK UP-GRADES



Teleste will deliver optical headend products to Turksat A.S in Turkey. The deliveries will be carried out during 2018 in cooperation with Teleste's local partner, Telco Ltd. The deployment will strengthen Teleste's position as a provider of network products and technologies in the area.



The deliveries will include high-density products in Teleste's HDO family of headend optics designed to offer operators a reliable solution for optical data transmission. As a technology partner, Teleste will support the deployment with trainings and technical assistance.



The HDO platform represents Teleste's continuous development of technologies and products. The solution is a competitive choice for operators to provide broadband, narrowcast and broadcast services in digital and analog formats. The product family fully meet the requirements set for DOCSIS 3.1 networks as well.



