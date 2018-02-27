

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Engineering company Meggitt Plc (MGGT.L) Tuesday reported that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax climbed 34 percent to 262.4 million pounds from 195.5 million pounds last year.



Earnings per share grew 105 percent to 45.2 pence from 22.1 pence a year ago.



Underlying profit before tax was 357.9 million pounds, compared to 352.1 million pounds last year. Underlying earnings per share were 35.3 pence, compared to 34.8 a year ago.



Revenue for the year grew 2 percent to 2.03 billion pounds from prior year's 1.99 billion pounds. Organic revenue grew by 2%, with 4% growth in civil aerospace and 1% in military partly offset by continued weakness in energy.



Orders went up 5 percent to 2.08 billion pounds. The company noted that organic order growth of 6% underpins expectations for revenue growth in 2018.



Further, the company recommended final dividend of 10.80p giving a full year dividend of 15.85p, an increase of 5%.



In London, shares were trading at 456.10 pence, down 2.25%.



