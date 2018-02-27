

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Drax Group Plc. (DRX.L) reported that its loss after tax for fiscal year 2017 was 151.1 million pounds or 36.8 pence per share, compared to profit of 193.9 million pounds or 47.4 pence per share last year. The latest-period result reflected unrealised losses on derivative contracts and the previously announced accelerated depreciation on coal-specific assets as well as amortisation of newly-acquired intangible assets in Opus Energy.



Underlying profit after tax for the year dropped to 3 million pounds from 21 million pounds in the previous year.



Consolidated revenue for 2017 of 3.685 billion pounds was 735 million pounds greater than 2016, driven by higher Power Generation sales and the acquisition of Opus Energy.



In addition, the Board has decided to announce today a 50 million pounds share buy-back programme, which will take place during 2018, which is consistent with our capital allocation policy.



