Teleste to Deliver Headend Optics to Türksat for Broadband Network Upgrades

TURKU, Finland, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Teleste Corporation will deliver optical headend products to Türksat, the leading satellite and cable operator in Turkey. The deliveries will be carried out during 2018 in cooperation with Teleste's local partner, Telco Ä°letiÅŸim Teknolojileri. The deployment will strengthen Teleste's position as a provider of network products and technologies in the area.

"We are pleased to have been selected by Türksat for their broadband network upgrades together with our partner Telco Ä°letiÅŸim Teknolojileri. We are confident that our headend optics not only meet their high technical and operational requirements today but also create a solid backbone for possible future network migrations", shares Rami Kimari, vice president of HFC Networks for Teleste.

The deliveries to Türksat will include high-density products in Teleste's HDO family of headend optics designed to offer operators a reliable, easy-to-operate and versatile solution for optical data transmission. Also, the latest DWDM releases in the family with dual transmitters and double density will be included. As a technology partner, Teleste will support the deployment by offering training sessions and technical assistance.

"We are very pleased to work together with Teleste to help Türksat provide the best possible quality of service for their broadband network subscribers. During our long-term cooperation we have learnt to trust the good quality of Teleste's technologies and the commitment their team has when it comes to meeting customer standards and requirements", notes Artun Akyüzlü, the CEO of Telco Ä°letiÅŸim Teknolojileri.

The HDO platform represents Teleste's continuous development of technologies and products that offer our customers cost-effective network capacity with high service availability. The compact equipment saves space in headends and hubs, and yet it provides excellent efficiency and functionality. The proven family is a competitive choice for operators to provide broadband, narrowcast and broadcast services in digital and analog formats, and today, the family also fully meet requirements for DOCSIS 3.1 networks.

