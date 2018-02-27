Mitsubishi Motors Public Relations Department http://www.mitsubishi-motors.com +81-3-6852-4275

TOKYO, Feb 27, 2018 - (JCN Newswire) - January 2018 Summary:Domestic Production- First consecutive monthly year-on-year decrease since December 2017 (97.3% year-on-year)Overseas Production- Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November 2017 (150.6% year-on-year)Total Production- Eighth consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since May 2017 (122.8% year-on-year)Domestic Sales- First monthly year-on-year increase in four months since September 2017 (113.4% year-on-year)Exports- Second consecutive monthly year-on-year increase since November 2017 (117.7% year-on-year)Overseas ProductionAsia66,525 units: 50.2% year-on-yearExportsAsia1,483 units: 252.2% year-on-yearNorth America14,611 units: 181.6% year-on-yearEurope8,530 units: 115.0% year-on-year