

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation accelerated in February, flash data from the statistical office INE showed Tuesday.



Consumer prices advanced 1.1 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 0.6 percent increase seen in January. This was also faster than the expected 0.8 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, also increased more-than-expected in February, to 1.2 percent from 0.7 percent in January. Economists had forecast an annual rate of 0.9 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.1 percent in February, confounding expectations for a drop of 0.1 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices also edged up 0.1 percent. However, prices were expected to fall 0.2 percent.



