Company rolling out an array of products for European enterprises at the Mobile World Congress

Alibaba Cloud, the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, today launched eight products ranging from big data and artificial intelligence (AI) to infrastructure, security and private cloud solutions at the Mobile World Congress that is taking place in Barcelona Spain. The array of products will meet the surging demand for powerful and reliable cloud computing services as well as advanced AI solutions among European enterprises to support them to capture opportunities in this digital transformation era. Bringing together these products with the expertise and real experience available from Alibaba Cloud, customers can put in place cutting edge solutions particularly in areas such as online and offline retail integration, smart manufacturing and smart city development.

The new products being launched for European enterprises fall into a number of inter-related categories. In relation to data technology and AI, Alibaba Cloud is launching three key products Image Search solutions, which allow users to search for information online and offline using images; Intelligent Services Robot, a chatbot for business; and Dataphin, an intelligent data engine developed to cope with the cross-industry big data development, management and application needs.

Infrastructure and security will continue to be crucial as the foundation and fundamental consideration for enterprises undertaking cloud migration. In view of this, Alibaba Cloud will launch ECS Baremetal Instance, a new high performance computing solution of ECS that combines the strengths of virtualized systems and bare metal servers. When connected as a supercomputer, ECS Baremetal Instances becomes a Super Computing Cluster that will reduce network latency to the level of micro-seconds while offering elasticity and supercomputing capabilities.

The company will also introduce its next generation intelligent Cloud Enterprise Network (CEN) and Vulnerability Discovery Service, a high-performing security solution. For European enterprises that are looking for a scalable and hybrid cloud services platform, Alibaba Cloud will launch the international version of Apsara Stack, which has a three-year proven track record of market use in China and has been successfully adopted by more than 120 enterprise customers.

"Alibaba Cloud wants to be an enabler for technology innovation in Europe helping enterprises do business. The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is a great opportunity for us refresh our European strategy and consider how we can make an increasing contribution to the digital transformation of enterprises in this market from different sectors with our offerings and expertise," said Yeming Wang, General Manager of Alibaba Cloud Europe.

These new products, for the first time in Europe, bring Alibaba Cloud's advanced big data and AI capabilities enabled by super computing power. The sophisticated data intelligence solutions already have many successful stories both in China and globally providing proof of concept. Image Search is widely applied in a number of scenarios in China including New Retail, a concept that seamlessly converges online and offline retail. The intelligent service robot served more than 40 million customers in a single day during last year's 11.11 Global Shopping Festival. Dataphin, the system for intelligent data creation and management, is now managing 95% of the entire Alibaba Group's data and driving all types of data intelligence innovations within the group's business ecosystem from retail to finance, logistics, transport and health.

"The decision making around how a business is to operate in the digital age is increasingly a strategic one. To meet their changing needs, we are able to leverage our practical experience of digital transformation and successes accumulated in China to the benefit of European enterprises. These advanced solutions will enable organizations in a wide range of sectors and will bring them true connectivity, both locally and globally. For Alibaba Cloud, this is the true meaning of inclusive technology," Mr. Wang added.

To ensure the company's ability to evolve and expand its products and services to meet customers' needs in the digital era, Alibaba Cloud is committed to investing in cloud computing services and digital infrastructure in Europe. It opened its first availability zone in Frankfurt Germany in November 2016 and recently commenced operation of the second availability zone in the same region. To better serve its customers in Europe, Alibaba Cloud is establishing a technology ecosystem with European partners, such as Vodafone in Germany, the Met Office which is the national meteorological service for the UK, and Station F, an innovation hub in France.

The new products and solutions will be showcased at the Alibaba Cloud Booth (1A70, Hall 1) throughout the Mobile World Congress from February 26 March 1, 2018.

Highlights of the eight products launched by Alibaba Cloud at the Mobile World Congress:

Category Product Feature Big Data and AI Image Search Search everything

you see Launch timeline:

February 27, 2018 Powered by AI and machine learning, combined with the world's first built-in image-search-by-text function, Image Search is the first-of-its-kind solution offered by a public cloud services provider. From clothing to cars, Image Search elevates customers' shopping experiences by providing easier and more accurate matchings of both online and offline products. For more information, go to:

https://www.alibabacloud.com/product/imagesearch Intelligent Service

Robot Chatbot for

business Launch timeline:

February 27, 2018 Intelligent Service Robot provides an intelligent solution to customer communications. It supports text and voice responses in multiple languages, including Chinese, English, Russian and Spanish. The chatbot is equipped with the ability to learn from existing chat records and ongoing communication to provide more accurate and comprehensive answers. For more information, go to:

https://www.alibabacloud.com/product/bot Dataphin A one-

stop big data PaaS

(Platform as a

Service) Launch timeline:

April 2018 Dataphin is an intelligent data engine developed to cope with the surging demand for big data business scenarios analysis. Through digitalizing the procedures from data import to data analysis, the solution helps users save time and cost in data analytics, offering a comprehensive big data solution to businesses and maximizing data value. For more information, go to:

https://www.alibabacloud.com/product/dataphin Infrastructure ECS Baremetal

Instance -The

ultimate computer

server Launch timeline:

February 27, 2018 ECS Baremetal Instance is a hardware-software co-designed innovation that uses a virtualization card to hijack the hypervisor and sustain the host server as a virtual bare metal resource, combining the strengths of virtualized systems and baremetals. For more information, go to:

https://www.alibabacloud.com/product/ebm Super Computing

Cluster Real high

performance

computing (HPC) on

cloud Launch timeline:

February 27, 2018 Super Computing Cluster has the ability to link several ECS Baremetal Instances with a high-speed network, maximizing the combined strength of virtual and hardware infrastructure, which will reduce network latency to the level of micro-seconds while offering elasticity and supercomputing capabilities. For more information, go to:

https://www.alibabacloud.com/product/scc Cloud Enterprise

Network (CEN) -

The next generation

cloud network for

your future business Launch timeline:

April 2018 Cloud Enterprise Network is a cost-effective solution through broadband and traffic sharing. Instead of setting up routers between nodes to enhance network speed, CEN offers intelligent routing to achieve an optimal network speed. For more information, go to:

https://www.alibabacloud.com/product/cen Security Vulnerability

Discovery Service -

A SaaS-based

network vulnerability

scanning service Launch timeline:

April 2018 Vulnerability Discovery Service is a SaaS-based network vulnerability scanning service. With intelligence feeds, it adaptively discovers network assets such as domains, subdomains, IPs, ports, protocol service, and web components. It continuously assesses the weaknesses of these assets and other types of security defects. For more information, go to:

https://www.alibabacloud.com/product/avds Private Cloud solution Apsara Stack -

Alibaba Cloud in your

house Launch timeline:

April 2018 Apsara Stack provides a scalable and built-in hybrid cloud services platform to enterprises. It is equipped with disaster recovery capability. The international version will be launched with a three-year proven track record of market use in China and successful adoption by more than 120 enterprise customers. For more information, go to:

https://www.alibabacloud.com/product/apsara-stack

About Alibaba Cloud

Established in 2009, Alibaba Cloud (www.alibabacloud.com), the cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, is among the world's top three IaaS providers according to Gartner, and the largest provider of public cloud services in China, according to IDC. Alibaba Cloud provides a comprehensive suite of cloud computing services to businesses worldwide, including merchants doing business on Alibaba Group marketplaces, start-ups, corporations and government organizations. Alibaba Cloud is the official Cloud Services Partner of the International Olympic Committee.

