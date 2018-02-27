Trading Firm Mana Partners Goes Live With Metamako for Ultra-Low Latency Exchange Connectivity

NEW YORK, LONDON and SYDNEY, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mana Partners (Mana), the New York-based electronic trading and asset management firm, has gone live with Metamako, using its cutting-edge network devices to provide cost-effective, nanosecond-level access to exchanges, in doing so granting Mana the ability to make superior investment decisions.

Concentrating on quantitative and algorithmic asset management, Mana has rolled out Metamako's FPGA-based, Layer 1+ network devices running its MetaMux application. Designed specifically for latency-critical environments such as trading, it allows data fan-out and order aggregation in a fraction of the time of traditional switches*. Metamako is the leading provider of FPGA-enabled, ultra-low latency network platforms.

Since introducing the 48-port Metamako switches to its co-located trading sites, Mana has seen vastly improved speeds when sending trading messages from trading server to exchange, with latency savings of approximately 300 nanoseconds.

Brian Goldberg, Senior VP of Engineering said: "Metamako came highly recommended. During the testing process, it stood head and shoulders above the competition, delivering the exact latencies that were advertised and excelling in usability and its approach to technology innovation."

Manoj Narang, CEO of Mana Partners added: "The switch to Metamako has had a direct impact on us providing better investment decisions and improving the ROI we generate for clients through faster access to market data. We also benefit from continuous connection monitoring and full packet statistics."

Mana Partners decided to employ Metamako's network solutions for a variety of reasons, which go beyond its market-leading low latencies. These include its highly-responsive technical support, feature-rich devices, integration with partner technologies such as Enyx and its strong industry reputation. Mana intends to continue to grow the relationship between the two parties, with their FPGA team now evaluating other Metamako devices, which would allow it to run its own FPGA logic directly on the Metamako platform.

Dr. Dave Snowdon, CTO of Metamako, commented: "Adding Mana to our customer portfolio cements our reputation as being at the forefront of technological advancement in the trading sector. Mana spoke to various Layer 1 technology providers before choosing us and cited our solid product roadmap and commitment to continuous innovation as important deciding factors. We are proud to be recognised for our expertise in providing the best technology to financial institutions and look forward to supporting such an exciting client."

* Metamako latency profiles:

Multiplexing: C-Series 69 ns, E-Series 55 ns, K-Series 99 ns

Data fan out: 5 ns across all device series

About Mana Partners

Mana Partners, headquartered in New York, is a trading and asset management firm focused on trading equities and futures in the United States and Europe. It combines computer-driven investment decisions and high-frequency trading with data on stock market patterns.

Mana Partners concentrates on high-performance trading in global markets, quantitative and algorithmic asset management and is an incubator for financial technology businesses built on the firm's infrastructure. http://www.mana-partners.com/

About Metamako

Metamako is a leading provider of high-performance, low-latency network devices. Its network platform of switching hardware, FPGA-enabled devices and network applications is built for high-speed, superior performance and programmability to provide clients with the ability to simplify their network stack and support computing at the edge. Its super-fast devices with latency of just 4 nanoseconds have been independently tested by the STAC Benchmark Council .

Metamako's solutions have built-in intelligence and are rich in features, using state-of-the-art technology to keep latency to an absolute minimum.

Metamako, founded in 2013, is based in Sydney, Australia, with offices in New York, London and Tokyo.

For more information visit http://www.metamako.com and follow us onLinkedIn and Twitter .

