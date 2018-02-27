ACTIVE NATION Launches "Have A Word" Campaign

LONDON, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

This month UK charity ACTIVE NATION launched their "Have A Word" health campaign across both digital and social platforms, designed to get the country moving more and making smarter lifestyle choices.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/646318/Have_a_Word_ACTIVE_NATION.jpg )



"Have A Word" follows the lives of Nick and Ramona, two ordinary people who have, by making tiny yet significant changes, managed to lose 17 stone between them and reverse the effects of type 2 diabetes.

Throughout the month of March and April, ACTIVE NATION will be running a number of short videos and articles across all their platforms, showcasing how they turned their lives around, proving that weight loss, fitness and health can be achieved no matter what.

You can watch Nick and Ramona's stories here.

"Our campaign shows what's achievable," says Mathew Smallwood ACTIVE NATION's Group Communications Manager. "This is how simple it can be to lose weight, build fitness and improve both physical and mental health, if you are committed to making change."

Through participation in sport and exercise and improvements in healthy eating habits, ACTIVE NATION believe it's possible to help reduce rising obesity levels and chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, chronic heart disease and some forms of cancer.

These are transformations with a difference. These are real people with real lives, who had a word with themselves and made real changes.

Editor's notes overleaf

• ACTIVE NATION is a registered charity who are wholeheartedly committed to persuade the nation to be active.

• To find out more visitwww.activenation.org.uk

PR and press contact Emma Thornton,Project Manager, THE PROJECT NETWORK & Co,emma@theprojectnetworkand.co , +44-758-541-5754.