

LONDON - RIT Capital Partners Plc. (RCP.L) reported that its profit for the year ended 31 December 2017 declined to 220.5 million pounds or 142.4 pence per share from 302.1 million pounds or 195.0 pence per share last year.



Profit before tax dropped to 220.3 million pounds from 301.0 million pounds in the prior year.



Income and gains dropped to 261.7 million pounds from 343.2 million pounds in the previous year.



The Board intends to pay a dividend of 33 pence per share in 2018, comprising 16.5 pence per share in April and 16.5 pence per share in October. This represents an increase of 3.1% over the previous year.



