Australia's large-scale and rooftop solar PV sectors now employ over 10,000 people. The findings were published today in Green Energy Market's Renewable Energy Index for January 2018.A fast-growing pipeline of PV power plant projects is creating thousands of new jobs. Combined with the rooftop solar segment, there are now over 10,000 Australians working in the solar installation and utility scale project construction industry. Green Energy Markets (GEM) published the findings today in its Renewable Energy Index - a monthly update funded by GetUp. In its latest report, GEM found that with 2.273 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...