

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbines maker Nordex Group (NRDXF.PK) announced Tuesday fiscal 2017 preliminary results, reporting operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation or EBITDA, adjusted for exceptionals for the '45 by 18' program, of 242 million euros, down from 285.5 million euros last year.



With an EBITDA margin adjusted for exceptionals of 7.9 percent, the Group also met its profitability expectations.



In order to address the pressure on prices, Nordex launched and completed the cost reduction programme '45 by 18' in 2017.



Nordex Group generated sales of 3.08 billion euros in 2017, down from 3.4 billion euros last year. This sales performance does also reflect some project delays. At the same time, the Group installed new capacity of 2.7 gigawatts in 2017, roughly the same as in 2016.



'In 2017, we took intensive steps to adjust to the new market conditions. Thus, we have lowered our structural costs permanently and sped up the roll-out of new and substantially more efficient turbines in the market,' the CEO noted.



The company will publish its annual financial statements for 2017 and the guidance for 2018 on March 27.



