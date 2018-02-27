Ceramic Matrix Composites Market Size Worth $6.86 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalceramic matrix composite (CMC) marketsize is projected to reach USD 6.86 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. CMCs have evoked keen interest from the aerospace and transportation sectors owing to superior mechanical properties, high strength-to-weight ratio, and vast application scope. Rising fuel prices and increasing focus on energy conservation have triggered the need for lightweight components to boost fuel efficiency.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



CMC, owing to excellent properties such as dynamic load resistance, high temperature stability, greater flexibility, and excellent thermal shock resistance, is suitable for manufacturing aircraft components. The aerospace field demands lightweight and rigid materials for various applications such as high-speed machine parts, robots, power-transmission lines, fighter-aircraft ventral fins, and helicopter rotor-blade sleeves, where material weight plays a crucial role in performance.

The Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have prescribed standards to increase fuel efficiency and reduce vehicular emissions. Nine regions, namely the EU, Japan, U.S., China, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, South Korea, and India, have proposed greenhouse gas emission standards for light commercial vehicles/light trucks and passenger vehicles. Proposed regulations in these countries are expected to trigger CMC demand from aerospace and transportation sectors.

Energy and power are expected to form the fastest growing segment. CMCs present excellent oxidation resistance and radiation protection and are thus widely used in energy generating applications. Silicon carbides fiber-reinforced ceramics of certain grades are widely used in nuclear power plants due to their exceptional radiation resistant properties.

High temperature stability, in addition to reduced weight and high strength, has increased product popularity. High thermal stability and electrical conductivity have made ceramic matrix composites very useful in numerous thermal and electronic management applications where high efficiency is required.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMC) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Oxide, Silicon Carbide, Carbon), By Application (Aerospace, Defense, Energy & Power, Electrical & Electronics), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/global-ceramic-matrix-composites-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

The global ceramic matrix composites market was valued at USD 2.28 billion in 2016 and is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period

in 2016 and is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 13.0% over the forecast period Silicon carbide occupied the largest market share by product in 2016 owing to growing application scope in aerospace

Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing market for ceramic matrix composites due to presence of various untapped markets and growing end-use industries

emerged as the fastest growing market for ceramic matrix composites due to presence of various untapped markets and growing end-use industries Key players include General Electric Company; Coorstek, Inc.; UBE Industries, Ltd.; COI Ceramics, Inc.; 3M Company; and CeramTec International.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Orthopedic Bone Cement and Casting Materials Market - New product development, offering various benefits such as better fatigue, higher visibility on x-ray and drug reservoir, is also expected to drive this market.



New product development, offering various benefits such as better fatigue, higher visibility on x-ray and drug reservoir, is also expected to drive this market. Fireproof Ceramics Market - The Global fireproof ceramics market size was estimated at USD 2.87 billion in 2014 and is expected to witness significant growth over the next seven years.



The Global fireproof ceramics market size was estimated at in 2014 and is expected to witness significant growth over the next seven years. Wood Plastic Composite (WPC) Market - The global Wood Plastic Composite market size was valued at USD 4.06 Billion in 2015. Rising application scope in decking and fencing applications is expected to drive demand for the product in the construction industry.



The global Wood Plastic Composite market size was valued at in 2015. Rising application scope in decking and fencing applications is expected to drive demand for the product in the construction industry. Geotextile Market - The global Geotextile Market size was 4,505.0 million square meters in 2015. The market is likely to observe growth over the forecast period

Grand View Research has segmented the global ceramic matrix composites market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Ceramic Matrix Composites Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Oxide Silicon Carbide Carbon Others

Ceramic Matrix Composites Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Aerospace Defense Energy & Power Electrical & Electronics Others

Ceramic Matrix Composites Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany U.K. France Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/advanced-materials

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com