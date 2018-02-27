Thread maker Coats said full year adjusted operating profit increased 11% to $174m. Revenues increased by 4% to £1.5bn with a neutral foreign exchange impact. On an organic basis, which excludes a 1% contribution from the acquisitions of Gotex, Fast React, and Patrick Yarn Mill, revenue growth was 3%, Coats said. The full year dividend was increased 15% to 1.44 cents a share. Coats said it expected 2018 profits to be slightly ahead of expectations as it benefited from an incremental full year ...

