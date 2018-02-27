Direct Line announced bumper dividend payments as the insurance company posted a more than 50% increase in annual operating profit. The FTSE 100 general insurer proposed a final dividend of 13.6p a share, up from 9.7p a year earlier. The payment pushed the payout for the year to the end of December to 20.4p from 14.6p. Direct Line also announced a special dividend of 15p taking total dividends for the year to 35.4p a share, or £486m, from 24.6p in 2016. Annual operating profit from continuing ...

