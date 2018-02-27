Car dealer Inchcape said full year pre-tax profit rose by 33% to £370m on a constant currency basis due to a strong distribution performance in Asia and emerging markets. Revenue rose 9.4% to £8.9bn and the full year dividend was lifted by 12.6% to 26.8p a share. However, the company said it expected "a more challenging year" in 2018. because of continued supply and demand imbalance in its retail markets particularly over the first half of the year. There was also new vehicle decline in ...

