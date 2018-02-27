FTSE 250 challenger bank Virgin Money reported a 28% increase in underlying full-year profit on Tuesday amid robust customer demand and growth across its core products, although it warned that net interest margins for 2018 will be at the lower end of the range. In the year to the end of December 2017, underlying pre-tax profit rose to £273.3m from £213.3m, while return on tangible equity improved to 14% from 12.4%. Statutory basic earnings per share increased to 37.8p from 29.4p in 2016 and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...