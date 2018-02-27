Persimmon pledged to pay out double its previously promised surplus cash via bumper dividends over this and the next two years as it reported profits growth and encouraging recent sales. Legal completions during 2017 increased by 872 new homes to 16,043 and the FTSE 100 company's average selling price increased 3.2% to £213,321. With net cash of £1.3bn at 31 December, up from £913m a year before, Persimmon announced it will make three additional capital return payments of 125p per share in ...

