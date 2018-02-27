Precious metals miner Fresnillo reported a small jump in full-year pre-tax profit on Tuesday amid record silver production. In the year to 31 December 2017, pre-tax profit was up 3.2% to $741.5m, while total revenue rose 9.9% to $2.1bn and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation pushed up 2.7% to $1.06bn. The company declared an interim dividend of 10.6 cents per share, with a final dividend of 29.8 cents per share, up from 21.5 cents. Silver production was up 16.6% to 58.7m ...

