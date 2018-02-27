EXCHANGE NOTICE, FEBRUARY 27, 2018 SHARES



RAISIO PLC: SHARE CONVERSION



A total of 46 077 K-shares converted into V-shares will be traded together with the old V-shares of Raisio plc as of February 28, 2018.



Identifiers of Raisio plc's share:



Trading code: RAIKV ISIN code: FI0009800395 Orderbook id: 24335 Number of shares: 32 236 439



Trading code: RAIVV ISIN code: FI0009002943 Orderbook id: 24336 Number of shares: 132 912 591



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



*********************************************************



TIEDOTE, 27. HELMIKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET



RAISIO OYJ: OSAKEMUUNTO



Raisio Oyj:n K-osakkeista V-osakkeiksi muunnetut 46.077 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen Raisio Oyj:n V-osakkeiden kanssa 28. helmikuuta 2018 alkaen.



Perustiedot:



Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIKV ISIN-koodi: FI0009800395 id: 24335 Osakemäärä: 32.236.439



Kaupankäyntitunnus: RAIVV ISIN-koodi: FI0009002943 id: 24336 Osakemäärä: 132.912.591



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260