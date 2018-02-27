Press Release
February 27, 2018
Philips Lighting publishes 2017 Annual Report
Eindhoven, the Netherlands - Philips Lighting (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting, today published its 2017 Annual Report. The report is available to shareholders and other interested parties on our website (http://www.lighting.philips.com/static/2017/philips-lighting-annual-report-2017.pdf).
About Philips Lighting
Philips Lighting (Euronext: LIGHT), the world leader in lighting products, systems and services, delivers innovations that unlock business value, providing rich user experiences that help improve lives. Serving professional and consumer markets, we lead the industry in leveraging the Internet of Things to transform homes, buildings and urban spaces. With 2017 sales of EUR 7.0 billion, we have approximately 32,000 employees in over 70 countries. News from Philips Lighting is located at the Newsroom (http://www.newsroom.lighting.philips.com/), Twitter (https://twitter.com/Lighting_Press) and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/18082655/). Information for investors can be found on the Investor Relations (http://www.lighting.philips.com/main/investor) page.
