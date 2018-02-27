FreeWave Technologies CMO, Scott Allen, to Speak at Embedded World Conference 2018

NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreeWave Technologies (http://www.freewave.com/), a leader in industrial, secure Machine-to-Machine (M2M) and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) wireless networking solutions, today announced Chief Marketing Officer Scott Allen will speak at the Embedded World Conference 2018 in Nuremberg, Germany on February 28 at 11:00 a.m. CET.

Scott will present, How to Massively Scale Wireless Computing, Command and Control, and Intelligent Applications Across Your Network, and explore how embedded wireless and application server technology for industrial use can be deployed at the edge in the most rugged environments with next-generation cloud services such as Amazon's AWS platform.

Where: Exhibition Centre Nuremberg

When: Wednesday, February 28 at 11:00 a.m. CET

Who: Scott Allen, CMO, FreeWave Technologies

About Scott Allen

Scott is an executive leader with more than 25 years of experience in product lifecycle management, product marketing, business development, and technology deployment. He offers a unique blend of start-up aggressiveness and established company executive leadership, with expertise in product delivery, demand generation, and global market expansion.

As CMO of FreeWave, Scott is responsible for product lifecycle/management, GTM execution, demand generation, and brand creation/expansion strategies. Prior to joining FreeWave, Scott held executive management positions at Fluke Networks (a Danaher Company), Network Associates (McAfee), and several start-ups including Mazu Networks and NEXVU Business Solutions. Scott earned his B.A. in Computer Information Systems from Weber University.

About FreeWave Technologies

FreeWave Technologies (freewave.com (http://www.freewave.com/)) is a leading provider of wireless Machine to Machine (M2M) solutions that deliver reliable access to data for leading companies in the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) markets. As the #1 provider of wireless IIoT to the oil and gas (http://www.freewave.com/oil-gas/)industry, FreeWave's fast, flexible and easy-to-deploy solutions streamline connectivity over long distances to also create significant operational efficiencies for government, defense and UAV/Drone contractors (http://www.freewave.com/government-defense/), agriculture (http://www.freewave.com/precision-agriculture/) equipment manufacturers, energy and smart grid (http://www.freewave.com/smart-cities/)networks, municipalities and more. With 20-plus years of experience in the M2M market and millions of radios deployed in the field, customers repeatedly turn to FreeWave to maximize their value in connecting M2M devices to optimize real-time decision making.

