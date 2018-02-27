Experience Qt at Embedded World 2018

ESPOO, Finland and NUREMBERG, Germany, Feb. 27,2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Qt Company (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) today announced its participation at the upcoming Embedded World event in Nuremberg, Germany, from February 27 to March 1, 2018. Along with various partner and customer demonstrations, Qt will showcase a wide range of product demonstrations for the automation, automotive and other industries at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center, Hall 4, Stand 4-258.

According to McKinsey & Company, the potential value unlocked by Internet of Things (IoT) applications in factory settings could be as much as $3.7 trillion in 2025. Furthermore, Gartner estimates there will be a quarter of a billion connected vehicles on the road by 2020. Because of this rapid IoT expansion, the user interfaces within today's connected devices are becoming increasingly technologically advanced compared to legacy M2M devices.

"Embedded World 2018 will showcase the massive potential of the new generation of embedded devices for various use cases in multiple industries," said Lars Knoll, CTO, The Qt Company. "At this year's event, Qt, along with our partners and customers, will illustrate how the latest software development tools can augment the creation of today's embedded devices, pushing the boundaries of innovation and driving profitability for the entire embedded sector."

As embedded device manufacturers explore the potential of immersive, digital displays, developers face the challenges of delivering a consistent, user-friendly experience across multiple screens. Qt enables developers to overcome these challenges by providing the tools to create multi-screen solutions that can be built into one chipset, while combining 2D and 3D user interfaces (UIs) across various screens for a uniform user experience. Qt helps developers boost productivity, reduce operating costs and streamline mission-critical business processes for several sectors.

Highlights from Qt and its customers and partners in the Qt Ecosystem Booth at Embedded World 2018 include:

Qt Automotive Suite 2.0: Automotive Suite 2.0 is a unified HMI toolchain and framework for the digital cockpit, providing turnkey solutions from UI creation to application development for all screens in the vehicle.

E-bike HMI on Low-End System-on-a-Chip (SoC): An e-bike interface and instrument cluster concept designed and implemented in cooperation with Gofore. The concept highlights how Qt brings HMI designers and software engineers together by using the same tools, enabling cost-effective, rapid prototyping through collaborative workflows.

Qt 3D Studio: Qt's 3D design and development tool provides a 3D UI authoring system for software developers and graphic designers. Qt 3D Studio offers real-time editing of UIs, powerful 2D/3D UI authoring technologies - including Qt's libraries - and an open, plugin-based architecture for rendering, input, materials and effects with easy access to all source code.

Replicating 3D design in a 2D low-end SoC: Qt helps OEMs bring a consistent experience to HMIs across high-end and low-end models through seamless transition between 3D and 2D HMI tooling. This demo replicates a 3D cluster designed and implemented in Qt 3D Studio but converted into 2D on a low-end SoC.

Smart CAB: Based on a multifunctional cab for self-propelled vehicles such as harvesters and field sprayers, the CAB Concept Cluster demonstrates what is possible today and in the future. Major trends such as serial-tested modularity, x2x-usability and smart farming are transferred into real added value for customers: flexibility, future reliability and profitability.

KDAB and Qi: To advance cancer research, Qt has partnered with Quantitative Imaging Systems (Qi), a biotechnology company focused on revolutionizing cancer research and treatment, and The KDAB Group (KDAB), the leading global software consultancy for architecture, development and design of Qt, C++ and OpenGL applications across desktop, embedded and mobile platforms. Qi, together with Qt and KDAB, has built imaging software to help researchers gain a deeper understanding of the progression of cancer on a cellular level, using Qt's cross-platform development framework.

BasysKom: BasysKom GmbH will showcase a configurable HMI for Industrial Automation. It uses QtOPCUA to consume data from a WAGO PLC and Qt MQTT for sensor data. The demo consists of two parts: an editor and a runtime system. The editor, which runs in Windows10, allows developers to configure and live-preview individual HMIs. The result can be deployed to an i.mx6 running embedded Linux, which hosts the runtime system. Both editor and runtime are implemented using Qt Quick Controls.

Additional demos from brightONE, e-GITS, Froglogic, Luxoft, MTA, Toradex, nymea and many more.

About Embedded World

Embedded World is a leading international world fair with an exclusive focus on embedded technologies and trends in the embedded sector. The conference showcases more than 1,000 exhibitors covering all aspects of embedded systems. For additional details on Embedded World 2018, please visit: https://www.embedded-world.de/en

About The Qt Company

Qt Group (Nasdaq Helsinki: QTCOM) is a global software company with a strong presence in more than 70 industries and is the leading independent technology behind millions of devices and applications. Qt is used by major global companies and developers worldwide, and the technology enables its customers to deliver exceptional user experiences and advance their digital transformation initiatives. The company's net sales in year 2017 totalled 36,3 MEUR and it employs some 300 people. To learn more, visit http://qt.io.

