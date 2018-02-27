

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone monetary aggregate grew at a steady pace in January, the European Central Bank reported Tuesday.



Data showed that loans to households also increased at a steady rate, while growth in loans to non-financial corporations accelerated in January.



The broad monetary aggregate M3 climbed 4.6 percent year-on-year in January, the same rate as seen in December, and in line with expectations.



Growth in credit to the private sector climbed 3.1 percent, following December's 2.9 percent increase. Loans to private sector gained 3.3 percent after rising 2.9 percent in the previous month.



At the same time, increase in loans to households remained unchanged at 2.9 percent and that to non-financial corporations rose 3.4 percent versus 3.1 percent in December.



