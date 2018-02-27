Agile Alliance Board Elects 2018 Officers

Election held at face-to-face meeting in Argentina

PORTLAND, Oregon, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Agile Alliance, a global nonprofit organization committed to advancing Agile development principles and practices, today announced that the Agile Alliance Board of Directors has elected officers for the 2018 term. The board - comprised of Agile thought leaders from a variety of backgrounds and countries - shares its passion to deliver software better every day with Agile professionals around the world.

The Board of Directors elected three members to one-year terms as officers of Agile Alliance during their recent face-to-face meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina:

Paul Hammond , Chair ( England ): Paul is a 20+ year veteran of the software industry and has been leveraging Agile principles and practices to deliver software for more than ten years. He heads eBay's European Product Development team. As a senior engineering leader, he is passionate about growing and leading large geographically dispersed Agile development teams.

Victor Hugo Germano , Treasurer ( Brazil ): Victor is a Brazilian entrepreneur and co-founder of Lambda3, where he helps teams and companies utilize Agile processes and values to better deliver products. The company's vision is to create an organization with a democratic workplace where participation, responsibility, and transparency are keys to success.

Craig Smith , Secretary ( Australia ): Craig Smith , Agile Coach and Director at Unbound DNA, has been active in the IT industry for over 20 years and has been an Agile practitioner, coach, and trainer for over 10 years. Craig helps organize the Agile Brisbane Meetup Group and is the director of YOW! Conferences. He has presented at numerous Australian and international conferences, is an Agile editor for InfoQ, and co-hosts a podcast called "The Agile Revolution".

"This is an exciting time for Agile Alliance as we continue to grow at a rapid rate," said Phil Brock, Managing Director, Agile Alliance. "We are committed to advancing the breadth and depth of Agile adoptions on a worldwide basis. I am delighted to work with the new board officers as we continue to nurture those who explore and apply Agile values, principles, and practices to make building software solutions more productive, humane, and sustainable."

Agile Alliance is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the concepts of Agile software development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With nearly 48,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers, organizations and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events to bring the Agile community together on a global scale.

