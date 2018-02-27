Orabank Selects CR2 to Enable Digital Banking Suite in 12 Countries in Africa

DUBAI, UAE and LOMÉ, Togo, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CR2, a global banking software vendor, and ORAGROUP, the holding company of the African banking group ORABANK, today announced that ORABANK has selected CR2's BankWorld digital banking platform.

Following a comprehensive search of the market, the Togo-based bank, which operates in 12 French-speaking countries across West and Central Africa (Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, Côte d'Ivoire, Gabon, Guinea Conakry, Guinea Bissau, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Senegal and Togo), awarded the contract to CR2, a leading banking software innovator, who will deliver a suite of self-service digital and agency banking services.

With ORABANK's move to digital imminent, CR2 is seen as the ideal partner to expand its channel offering and help the bank continue to compete at the highest levels.

"This solution will help us provide a digital experience that is consistent across all of our channels operating in 12 countries in Africa," said Binta Toure Ndoye, CEO of ORABANK Group. "It guarantees both revenue generation and cost-saving initiatives; provides a modern customer experience; and mutually benefits both ORABANK Group and our valued customers," Ndoye added.

Under the terms of the agreement, CR2's solution will empower ORABANK to meet its branch efficiency objectives and generate additional revenue through the launch of targeted and personalised services. ORABANK has prioritised the digitalisation of its line of service as a means of both expanding its reach in the countries where it operates, and adapting its offering in a fast moving and competitive environment.

Commenting on the agreement, CR2 CEO, Fintan Byrne, said; "This contract is an example of our continued expanding footprint across Africa and we are pleased to provide ORABANK with the digital tools necessary to deliver an exceptional customer experience across multiple banking touchpoints."

