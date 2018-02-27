AECI Limited - Results Presentation

AECI LIMITED
Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa
(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE
ISIN: ZAE000000220
("AECI' or "the Company)
ANNOUNCEMENT: RESULTS PRESENTATION
AECI shareholders are advised that a presentation on the Company's reviewed condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2017 will be made at 12:00 today, 27 February 2018 in Sandton.
The presentation will be available on AECI's website www.aeci.co.za at or about that time. a link to a recording of the presentation will also be available on the website at or about 15:00 today.
Woodmead, Sandton
27 February 2018
Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)