WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 
27.02.2018 | 11:01
AECI Limited - Results Presentation

AECI LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration Number 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE

ISIN: ZAE000000220

("AECI' or "the Company)

ANNOUNCEMENT: RESULTS PRESENTATION

AECI shareholders are advised that a presentation on the Company's reviewed condensed consolidated financial results for the year ended 31 December 2017 will be made at 12:00 today, 27 February 2018 in Sandton.

The presentation will be available on AECI's website www.aeci.co.za at or about that time. a link to a recording of the presentation will also be available on the website at or about 15:00 today.

Woodmead, Sandton

27 February 2018

Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


