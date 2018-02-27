SonoCoin Announces Appointment of Professor Jean-Henry Morin as New Advisory Board Member

GENEVA, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

SonoCoin is pleased to announce that Professor Jean-Henry Morin of the University of Geneva has joined the SonoCoin Advisory Board. Professor Morin is associate professor of Information Systems at the University of Geneva. He is also the Director of the bachelor program in Information Systems and Service Science within the University. Professor Morin is President of ThinkServices, a Geneva based think(do)tank on Service Science and Innovation. Over the years he served asvisiting and associate Professor at Korea University Business School, Yonsei School of Business as well as visiting scientist in the security industry in Seoul. Professor Morin developed an extensive blockchain and crypto-friendly network in South Korea and Switzerland where he is actively involved in a number of blockchain and cryptocurrency related projects.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/646435/SonoCoin_Logo.jpg )



Professor Morin's academic and business network as well as his technical capabilities will be highly beneficial for SonoCoin's ecosystem. After several strategic discussions and brainstorming sessions, SonoCoin, with the support of Professor Morin has crafted a strategic plan in terms of academic partnerships in Geneva and Seoul, where he is active. SonoCoin believes a strategic partnership between academia, private and public sector will enhance its future ecosystem growth.

About SonoCoin

SonoCoin is a digitally encrypted audio file that operates on a proprietary blockchain system, using the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocol to verify transactions. The SonoCoin audio file is a sound interpretation of a code that can be recognized and recorded by any device that reproduces sound. The SonoCoin solution is similar to Bitcoin's peer-to-peer value transfer, with an improved and more user-friendly platform similar to PayPal. To reduce the cost for end-users, the service has been streamlined to a less complex lighter protocol. Operations and interfaces use a light version of the blockchain network, allowing for a decentralized operation with faster transactions. The framework also provides transaction flexibility across various popular peer-to-peer messaging platforms, social networks, and email.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The statements made in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements concerning potential developments affecting the business, prospects, financial condition and other aspects of SonoCoin. The words "will", "may", "anticipate", "intend", "plan" and similar words and expressions are used to identify forward-looking information. The actual results of the specific items described in this release, and the Company's operations generally, may differ materially from what is projected in such forward-looking statements. Although such statements are based upon the best judgments of SonoCoin's team as of the date of this release, significant deviations in magnitude, timing and other factors may result from business risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, SonoCoin's dependence on third parties, general market and economic conditions, technical factors, the availability of outside capital, receipt of revenues and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of SonoCoin. SonoCoin disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement unless required by applicable securities laws.