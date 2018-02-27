Enevo Expands UK Business to Provide Waste and Recycling Services

Sensor technology company now offers full-service waste management; Enevo clients include McDonald's UK franchise

NOTTINGHAM, England, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Enevo announced today the company's expansion into waste and recycling services in the U.K. Building upon its leading sensor technology and initial focus on cities and routing, Enevo now offers full management of waste services for restaurant, retail, multifamily and commercial property operators throughout North America and key European regions.

Enevo received $12M in 2017 through its latest funding round, led by Lifeline Ventures and international investors, to accelerate its waste services introduction in the U.S. Enevo's SmartWASTE project also received funding through European Union's Horizon 2020.

Using proprietary analytics software, Enevo account managers continuously monitor container sensor data to manage alerts, compare pickups against collection schedules and work with haulers to adjust service levels to meet actual needs.

Enevo helped a U.K. McDonald's franchise with seven locations and 30 percent expected growth rate over three years to reduce its waste collection costs by 12 percent in six months.

"Enevo has made life easier for our restaurant operations, uncovering the waste and recycling volume at our locations," said Jerry Nicholls, McDonald's U.K. franchise owner. "With Enevo, we have much more reliable data to measure against recycling targets."

Enevo provides reporting to track recycling progress. McDonald's has a corporate goal of 50 percent recycling rates by 2020, and within six months, Enevo helped Nicholls' McDonald's U.K. franchise see 50 percent increase in recycling diversion.

"Enevo is uniquely positioned to handle all waste operations for our customers," said Andy Crofts, U.K. general manager of Enevo. "We offer peace of mind as the single point of contact for waste and recycling services."

About Enevo

Enevo works with customers to transform the financial, environmental and social impact of waste. Founded in 2010, Enevo began in Finland providing waste data from dumpster sensors using proprietary analytics software. Enevo now provides full management of waste and recycling services for restaurant, retail and commercial property customers throughout North America and key regions in Europe. Enevo has raised more than $34M in private equity funding to date and continues to invest in technology and new processes to deliver peace of mind for its customers.

