

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Tuesday, Eurozone economic confidence survey results are due. Economists forecast the sentiment index to fall to 114 in February from 114.7 in January.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it held steady against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 1.2329 against the greenback, 131.97 against the yen, 1.1553 against the franc and 0.8835 against the pound as of 4:55 am ET.



