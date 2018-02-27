Specialty chemicals manufacturer Elementis said full year adjusted operating profits rose as its personal care unit delivered a massive increase in sales. Profits were up 32% to $128m, assisted by the contribution from the recently acquired SummitReheis, which makes additives for anti-perspirants. Revenues were up 27% to $782.7m and the dividend was increased by 4% to 8.8 cents a share. Elementis said personal care sales rose 186% to $179.3m, adding that it was now the biggest contributor to ...

