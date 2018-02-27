Derwent London proposed a special dividend on Tuesday as it posted a rise in 2017 net asset value. In the year to the end of December 2017, net rental income increased 10.4% to £161.1m, while EPRA net asset value per share was up 4.6% to 3,716p from 3,551p at 31 December 2016. EPRA earnings rose 22.5% to £105m, while earnings per share increased 22.4% to 94.2p. The company lifted its final dividend 10% to 42.4p, giving a full-year dividend of 59.73p, up 14.1% on the year. In addition, it ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...