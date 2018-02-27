Dietary Supplements Market Size Worth $278.02 Billion By 2024: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globaldietary supplements marketis expected to reach USD 278.02 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2016 to 2024, according to a report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising obesity rates in developed economies including the U.S. and Germany as a result of fluctuating dieting patterns along hectic work style among adults is expected to prompt the spending on nutritional supplements.

Over the past few years, the high adoption rate of fast foods along sedentary lifestyle in emerging economies including China and India has led to the increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, diabetes, and obesity. As a result, the individuals among high socio-economic and upper-middle-class income groups are expected to perceive the nutraceuticals including dietary supplements as the alternatives to prescribed drugs.

Vitamin supplements market revenue was more than USD 50 billion in 2015. Rising application of sports-related supplements for old-aged groups coupled with targeting the supplements against muscle wastage and maintenance of healthy joints is expected to have a strong impact on vitamin ingredient category in the near future.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Tablets are projected to generate a revenue of exceeding USD 100 billion by the end of 2025. Increased prevalence of multivitamin products in the form of tablets on account of comfortable dosage patterns is projected to have a substantial impact over the next eight years.

by the end of 2025. Increased prevalence of multivitamin products in the form of tablets on account of comfortable dosage patterns is projected to have a substantial impact over the next eight years. Pregnant women segment reported a revenue of USD 12.55 billion in 2015. Rising importance of folic acid based nutraceuticals for fetal development during the initial stage of pregnancy is projected be a key market trend.

in 2015. Rising importance of folic acid based nutraceuticals for fetal development during the initial stage of pregnancy is projected be a key market trend. Asia Pacific is expected to foresee the fastest growth at a CAGR of 11.2% from the period of 2016 to 2024. The strong foothold of middle-class income groups in China , India , Bangladesh , Pakistan , and Thailand is expected to force the nutraceuticals manufacturers to invest in the above-mentioned countries.

is expected to foresee the fastest growth at a CAGR of 11.2% from the period of 2016 to 2024. The strong foothold of middle-class income groups in , , , , and is expected to force the nutraceuticals manufacturers to invest in the above-mentioned countries. Key manufacturers dominating the Dietary Supplement market are Amway, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Abbott Laboratories, Bayer, Glanbia, Arkopharma Laboratories Pharmaceuticals, Glaxo SmithKline. Strengthening product length and capital expansion are expected to remain a key critical success factor for the industry for coming years.

In February 2016 , NBTY, Inc., agreed to sell Vitamin World, a U.S retail business to Centre Lane Partners. This agreement is a standalone business with investment and resources tailored to retail business operations. This strategy is expected to benefit the company to position itself in the market with long-term growth and success.

Grand View Research has segmented the dietary supplements market report on the basis of ingredient, product, application, end-use and region:

Dietary Supplements Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Botanicals Vitamins Minerals Amino Acids Enzymes Others

Dietary Supplements Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Tablets Capsules Powder Liquids Soft Gels Gel Caps

Dietary Supplements Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Additional Dietary Supplements Medicinal Dietary Supplements Sports Nutrition

Dietary Supplements End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) Infants Children Adults Pregnant Women Old-Aged

Dietary Supplements Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2013 - 2024) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France Italy Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa South Africa



