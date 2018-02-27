SBTech Launches Full Omni-channel Solution for Poland's Etoto

LONDON, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership will drive seamless integration of Etoto's retail and online product offerings

Polish sports betting operator Etoto has gone live with SBTech's gaming platform, following the launch of a new retail offering that unites its online business and land-based network.

With a fast-growing online presence and retail locations across Poland, Etoto is an up-and-coming operator in its home market.

In addition to competitive odds and engaging content covering a wide range of sports, SBTech's cashier and self-serving betting terminal (SSBT) interfaces will integrate retail cash and voucher processing, unifying the user experience and improving efficiency for deposits and withdrawals.

The operator is also taking advantage of single-console management of all retail operations, real-time player analysis, round-the-clock operational support and advanced reporting protocols.

The launch of Etoto's online and retail solutions marks another entry into a regulated market for SBTech, which enjoys a reputation as the provider of choice for operators in the world's most dynamic and competitive territories.

Richard Carter, CEO of SBTech, commented: "SBTech's omni-channel offering has emerged as one of our key growth drivers, with more operators now looking to achieve increased loyalty, higher lifetime value and reduced churn. As our activities in Eastern Europe expand, I'm delighted to strengthen our partnership with Etoto, and fully expect this ambitious operator to rapidly achieve its full potential."

Etoto COO, Piotr Rogowski, added: "The wide sportsbook offering from SBTech, especially in terms of in-play betting, was the decisive factor in our decision to create this partnership. Delivering a superior experience to our fast-growing customer base is central to our strategy, and the company's unique expertise in delivering a wide range of managed services, as well as the flexibility and scalability of its products, give us great confidence about this next chapter of our story."

About SBTech

SBTech is a global leader in omni-channel sports betting and gaming, with over 1,000 employees in 11 locations worldwide. Since 2007, SBTech has developed the industry's most powerful online sports betting and casino platform, serving more than 50 licensees in over 20 regulated markets.

SBTech's clients include many of the world's premier betting and gaming operators, state lotteries, land-based casino and horse racing companies, and igaming start-ups. The group supplies uniquely flexible betting and gaming solutions to clients looking for speed to market and exceptional configurability, supported by the best business intelligence and reporting capabilities.

The SBTech offering includes its Seamless Sportsbook, the Chameleon360 iGaming Platform, Managed Services, and retail and omni-channel solutions that provide players with constant access to sports and casino products across all touchpoints: online, mobile and retail.

Backed up by unrivalled expertise in trading and risk management, regulatory compliance, AML and KYC procedures, acquisition and CRM, SBTech's partners consistently achieve rapid growth, enhanced brand loyalty and peak profitability.

For more information, visit: www.sbtech.com

About Etoto

As a licensed sports betting operator, Etoto sets the highest standards to provide the best experience for its customers. Its primary objective is to offer an excellent product and outstanding customer care, both based on the strong fundamentals of responsible gaming.

The Company has been active in the Polish market since 2011 and operates under a license granted by the Ministry of Finance.

Following a change of management in 2017, Etoto is now the fastest-growing licensed sports betting operator in Poland. With online and mobile services and an extensive network of retail betting shops, the company is on course to become one of the major players in the Polish market

