Zoom latest in series of integrations for Administrate

North America and Middle East fastest growing markets in 2017

Client wins include SGS, Arnold Clark and Informa

Administrate, a software as a service (SaaS) training management platform, is teaming up with the global leader in video conferencing, Zoom Video Communications, to provide virtual instructor-led training capability to its customers. The news follows a series of integration announcements in 2017 including CloudShare, LeadLiaison, SurveyMonkey, and Salesforce that, combined with the company shipping more than 150 product improvements during the year, has led to Administrate posting record sales with particularly strong growth reported in North America and the Middle East.

Administrate sells its software to large organisations to help them train customers, partners and employees. After implementing Administrate, customers realise huge time savings, can drive strategic training initiatives and scale their education initiatives without adding more staff.

John Peebles, CEO of Administrate, said: "We're thrilled to announce our integration with Zoom. We use Zoom daily to communicate and it's been a critical factor to the success we've had scaling our team globally. We can't wait to see our customers providing high quality video training to their students located around the world."

Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom, said "Our mission is to bring the world closer together with video communications, and working with Administrate is a great example of using Zoom's technology to achieve better outcomes for both teachers and students."

In 2017, Administrate significantly grew its customer base with corporates including Informa, one of the world's largest training companies, Saudi Ground Services, provider of all ground crew operations within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and GTG Training, a division of Europe's largest car dealer Arnold Clark. To service this growing demand, the Edinburgh headquartered company has tripled headcount in Beirut, Lebanon, and doubled headcount at its North American office located in Bozeman, Montana.

Notes

1. Administrate has more than 250 customers globally and currently employs more than 65 people. Headquartered at CodeBase in Edinburgh, it also operates regional offices in Bozeman, USA and within the Beirut Digital District in Beirut, Lebanon. The company has raised investment from local investors Archangel and the Scottish Investment Bank. Visit getadministrate.com and follow @GetAdministrate.

2. The Administrate training management platform includes ecommerce, scheduling, personnel management, resource management, and classroom management features that are delivered from the cloud. Underpinned by a powerful API, Administrate is augmented by a host of integrations with other SaaS technology providers like Zoom.

