The large-scale solar plant is planned to be built in Chandpur, in the Chittagong Division of Bangladesh.The Norwegian solar company Scatec Solar is planning to build an 800 MW solar power plant in Chandpur, in Bangladesh's Chittagong Division, which is located in the country's south-easternmost area. In a statement to pv magazine, the company has confirmed previous reports seen in local media. "We have signed a general MoU with the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA to develop up to 800 MW of solar in their park, but the project is still in the very early stages. The MOU was signed by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...