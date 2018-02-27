NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the warrant of Borqs Technologies, Inc. Borqs Technologies, Inc.’s warrant was suspended on December 13, 2017 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the warrant of NextDecade Corporation. NextDecade Corporation’s warrant was suspended on February 22, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Rand Logistics, Inc. Rand Logistics, Inc.’s stock was suspended on January 05, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Cenveo, Inc. Cenveo, Inc.’s stock was suspended on February 13, 2018 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq also announced that it will delist the common stock of Dextera Surgical Inc. Dextera Surgical Inc.’s stock was suspended on December 13, 2017 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Finally, Nasdaq announced that it will delist the common stock and warrant Class A of Medovex Corp. Medovex Corp.’s common stock and warrant Class A were suspended on November 16, 2017 and has not traded on Nasdaq since that time.



Nasdaq will file a Form 25 with the Securities and Exchange Commission to complete the delisting for each of these companies. The delistings become effective ten days after the Form 25 is filed. For news and additional information about the companies, including the basis for the delistings and whether the companies’ securities are trading on another venue, please review the companies’ public filings or contact the company directly.



For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: http://www.cchwallstreet.com/NasdaqTools/bookmark.asp?id=nasdaq-rule_5800&manual=/nasdaq/main/nasdaq-equityrules/.