

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's consumer confidence increased marginally in February, while business confidence strengthened, survey data from the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



The consumer confidence index edged up to 115.6 in February from 115.5 in January. Meanwhile, it was expected to drop to 115.0.



The economic and future components worsened in February, while the personal and current components improved in February.



Data also showed that the composite business confidence index climbed to 108.7 in February from 108.5 in January.



Among components, the manufacturing confidence index rose to 110.6 from 109.9. The morale also improved in construction and market services, while retail trade confidence weakened.



