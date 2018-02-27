Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS), a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world, announced a demonstration at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 of 5G New Radio (NR) technology which includes Keysight's UE emulation platform with DatangMobile's base station in China Mobile's booth.

The demonstration of DatangMobile's 5G NR base station with Keysight's UE emulation system at MWC 2018 is the result of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the two companies to collaborate on the 5G technology evaluation for China Operators. It showcases the compatibility with 3GPP R15 air interface requirements, and the outstanding throughput achieved.

"China has taken a leadership role in driving the 5G global ecosystem," said Giampaolo Tardioli, vice president of Keysight's Network Access group. "DatangMobile has now demonstrated that they are leading the way for delivering the China operators' requirements into the market."

"Keysight's leadership in test systems has been fundamental in helping us accelerate our 5G plans," said Xiaonan Sun, executive vice president, DatangMobile. "They can uniquely address any part of the test system, offering flexible configurations to meet our specific requirements."

"DatangMobile has Keysight jump start the development and testing for our 5G NR UE emulation platform," said Kalyan Sundhar, vice president of Mobility, Virtualization and Applications at Keysight. "Keysight's purchase of Ixia last year has enabled us to combine powerful UE emulation into Keysight's vast test and analysis solutions for RF and microwave systems. This allows us to deliver a complete Keysight UE emulation system that includes load and functional testing as well as channel emulation and mmWave capability to our customers."

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) is a leading technology company that helps enterprises, service providers, and governments accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight's solutions optimize networks and bring electronic products to market faster and at a lower cost with offerings from design simulation, to prototype validation, to manufacturing test, to optimization in networks and cloud environments. Customers span the worldwide communications ecosystem, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics end markets. Keysight generated revenues of $3.2B in fiscal year 2017. In April 2017, Keysight acquired Ixia, a leader in network test, visibility, and security. More information is available at www.keysight.com.

Additional information about Keysight Technologies is available in the newsroom at www.keysight.com/go/news and on Facebook, Google+, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227005362/en/

Contacts:

Keysight Technologies, Inc.

Geri Lynne LaCombe, +1 303-662-4748

Americas

geri_lacombe@keysight.com

or

Magda Antone, +34 (93) 3434612

Europe

press.emea@keysight.com

or

Connie Wong, +852 3197-7818

Asia

connie-ky_wong@keysight.com