Endo Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2017 Financial Results

Fourth-quarter 2017 revenues of $769 million ; Full-year 2017 revenues of $3,469 million

Fourth-quarter 2017 Sterile Injectables revenues increased 16 percent to $167 million ; Full-year 2017 Sterile Injectables revenues increased 23 percent to $654 million

Fourth-quarter 2017 Branded Specialty Products revenues increased 8 percent to $124 million ; Full-year 2017 Branded Specialty Products revenues increased 11 percent to $453 million

Fourth-quarter 2017 reported $1.22 diluted (GAAP) loss per share from continuing operations; Full-year 2017 reported $5.52 diluted (GAAP) loss per share from continuing operations

Fourth-quarter 2017 adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $0.77 ; Full-year 2017 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations exceeded upper end of guidance at $3.84

Fourth-quarter 2017 reported (GAAP) consolidated net loss of $368 million ; Full-year 2017 reported (GAAP) consolidated net loss of $2,035 million

Fourth-quarter 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $327 million ; Full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of $1,568 million exceeded upper end of guidance

Company expects 2018 revenues to range between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion ; Company expects 2018 adjusted EBITDA between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) today reported fourth-quarter 2017 financial results, including:

Revenues of $769 million , a 38 percent decrease compared to fourth-quarter 2016 revenues of $1,242 million .

, a 38 percent decrease compared to fourth-quarter 2016 revenues of . Reported net loss from continuing operations of $272 million compared to fourth-quarter 2016 reported net loss from continuing operations of $3,333 million .

compared to fourth-quarter 2016 reported net loss from continuing operations of . Reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $1.22 compared to fourth-quarter 2016 reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of $14.96 .

compared to fourth-quarter 2016 reported diluted loss per share from continuing operations of . Adjusted income from continuing operations of $174 million compared to fourth-quarter 2016 adjusted income from continuing operations of $396 million .

compared to fourth-quarter 2016 adjusted income from continuing operations of . Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.77 compared to fourth-quarter 2016 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $1.77 .

compared to fourth-quarter 2016 adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of . Adjusted EBITDA of $327 million compared to fourth-quarter 2016 adjusted EBITDA of $556 million .

"Despite the challenges impacting the U.S. generics industry, Endo delivered solid operating results in 2017, including strong adjusted EBITDA generation," said Paul Campanelli, President and CEO of Endo. "Importantly, those core areas of focus where we continue to invest outperformed in 2017, as Sterile Injectables and Branded Specialty Products both achieved double-digit growth. We enter 2018 leaner and better positioned for the future, and the year has already been marked by a pivotal event. Earlier this month, we began our Phase 3 clinical trials of CCH for the treatment of cellulite. We view this as a major milestone for a new and important potential growth driver for our Company."

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31,





Year Ended December 31,





2017

2016

Change

2017

2016

Change Total Revenues $ 768,640



$ 1,241,513



(38) %

$ 3,468,858



$ 4,010,274



(14) % Reported Loss from Continuing

Operations $ (271,581)



$ (3,333,325)



(92) %

$ (1,232,711)



$ (3,223,772)



(62) % Reported Diluted Weighted Average

Shares 223,322



222,870



- %

223,198



222,651



- % Reported Diluted Loss per Share

from Continuing Operations $ (1.22)



$ (14.96)



(92) %

$ (5.52)



$ (14.48)



(62) % Adjusted Income from Continuing

Operations $ 173,863



$ 395,791



(56) %

$ 860,361



$ 1,054,382



(18) % Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average

Shares1 224,577



223,178



1 %

223,978



223,090



- % Adjusted Diluted EPS from

Continuing Operations $ 0.77



$ 1.77



(56) %

$ 3.84



$ 4.73



(19) %

__________ (1) Diluted per share data is computed based on weighted average shares outstanding and, if there is income from continuing operations during the period, the dilutive impact of share equivalents outstanding during the period. In the case of Adjusted Diluted Weighted Average Shares, Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations is used in determining whether to include such dilutive impact.

CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

Total revenues decreased by 38 percent to $769 million in fourth-quarter 2017 compared to the same period in 2016. The decline was primarily due to the loss of marketing exclusivity in the first half of 2017 for the first-to-file U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals products ezetimibe tablets, the generic version of ZETIA,and quetiapine extended-release (ER) tablets, the generic version of SEROQUEL XR, both of which launched in fourth-quarter 2016. Also contributing to the decline in total revenues were previously announced U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals product discontinuances, pricing pressure from increased competition primarily impacting the U.S. Generics Base business, the divestitures of Litha and Somar, as well as the cessation of OPANA ER shipments to customers by September 1, 2017.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2017 was $272 million compared to GAAP net loss from continuing operations of $3,333 million during the same period in 2016. This decrease included the impact of lower asset impairment charges and intangible asset amortization in fourth-quarter 2017. GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations for fourth-quarter 2017 was $1.22, compared to GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations of $14.96 in fourth-quarter 2016.

Adjusted income from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2017 was $174 million compared to $396 million in fourth-quarter 2016. This decrease resulted primarily from lower revenues of ezetimibe tablets, quetiapine ER tablets, Base business generic products and OPANA ER as well as an increase in interest expense, mainly due to the refinancing of the Company's secured debt in April 2017, which enhanced operational flexibility and extended the Company's maturity schedule. Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations in fourth-quarter 2017 was $0.77 compared to $1.77 in fourth-quarter 2016.

U.S. GENERIC PHARMACEUTICALS

During fourth-quarter 2017, the U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment launched six products and submitted two regulatory filings. In 2017, the U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment launched 17 new generic products and the Company made 12 regulatory submissions. As of December 31, 2017, the Company had approximately 100 Abbreviated New Drug Applications pending with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Fourth-quarter 2017 U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals results include:

Revenues of $499 million , a 43 percent decrease compared to fourth-quarter 2016; this decline was primarily attributable to the loss of marketing exclusivity in the first half of 2017 for the first-to-file products ezetimibe tablets and quetiapine ER tablets. Also contributing to the decline were previously announced product discontinuances and pricing pressure from increased competition primarily impacting the Base business.

, a 43 percent decrease compared to fourth-quarter 2016; this decline was primarily attributable to the loss of marketing exclusivity in the first half of 2017 for the first-to-file products ezetimibe tablets and quetiapine ER tablets. Also contributing to the decline were previously announced product discontinuances and pricing pressure from increased competition primarily impacting the Base business. Sterile Injectables revenue increased 16 percent compared to fourth-quarter 2016; this increase was driven primarily by ADRENALIN.

New Launches and Alternative Dosages revenue decreased 67 percent compared to fourth-quarter 2016; this decrease was driven primarily by the expiration of the marketing exclusivity periods for ezetimibe tablets and quetiapine ER tablets.

The U.S. Generics Base business revenues decreased 37 percent compared to fourth-quarter 2016; this decrease primarily resulted from the impact of 2016 and 2017 competitive events, previously announced product discontinuances and the continued impact of pricing due to consolidation among our trade accounts.

U.S. BRANDED PHARMACEUTICALS

In February 2018, Endo announced the initiation of two Phase 3 clinical trials of collagenase clostridium histolyticum (or "CCH") for the treatment of cellulite.

Fourth-quarter 2017 U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals results include:

Revenues of $228 million , a 21 percent decrease compared to fourth-quarter 2016; this decrease was primarily attributable to the decline in revenues of OPANA ER resulting from the cessation of product shipments by September 1, 2017 and generic competition adversely impacting the Company's Established Products portfolio.

, a 21 percent decrease compared to fourth-quarter 2016; this decrease was primarily attributable to the decline in revenues of OPANA ER resulting from the cessation of product shipments by and generic competition adversely impacting the Company's Established Products portfolio. Specialty Products revenues increased 8 percent in fourth-quarter 2017 versus the same period in 2016, driven by strong performance from XIAFLEXand other products within our Specialty Products portfolio. Sales of XIAFLEX, our flagship Branded product, increased 10 percent compared to fourth-quarter 2016; this increase was primarily attributable to volume growth that was driven, in part, by a full year of direct-to-consumer initiatives intended to increase patient awareness of XIAFLEX as a possible treatment option for Dupuytren's Contracture and Peyronie's Disease.

INTERNATIONAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Fourth-quarter 2017 International Pharmaceuticals revenues were $41 million, compared to $70 million in the same period in 2016. The decline is primarily attributable to the sale of the Company's South African Litha business to Acino Pharma AG, which closed on July 3, 2017, and the sale of the Company's Mexican Somar business to Advent International, which closed on October 25, 2017.

2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

For the full twelve months ending December31, 2018, at current exchange rates, Endo is providing guidance on revenue, adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations. The Company estimates:

Total revenues to be between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion ;

and ; Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations to be between $2.15 and $2.55 ; and

and ; and Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations to be between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion .

The Company's 2018 non-GAAP financial guidance is based on the following assumptions:

Adjusted gross margin of approximately 67.0% to 68.0%;

Adjusted operating expenses as a percentage of revenues of approximately 25.5% to 26.5%;

Adjusted interest expense of approximately $530 million to $540 million ;

to ; Adjusted effective tax rate of approximately 11.0% to 12.0%; and

Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 226 million.

BALANCE SHEET, LIQUIDITY AND OTHER UPDATES

As of December31, 2017, the Company had $987 million in unrestricted cash; debt of $8.3 billion; net debt of approximately $7.3 billion and a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 4.6.

Fourth-quarter 2017 cash provided by operating activities was $132 million, compared to $84 million of net cash provided by operating activities in the comparable 2016 period. The 2016 period was impacted by higher payments related to U.S. mesh product liability claims.

During fourth-quarter 2017, the Company recorded pre-tax, non-cash asset impairment charges of $130 million, $126 million of which related to in-process research and development and developed technology intangible assets in its U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment.

In addition, the Company recorded a total increase of approximately $200 million to its legal reserves relating to both LIDODERM antitrust matters and Testosterone Replacement Therapy (TRT) product liability matters after determining that a loss is probable and reasonably estimable. The LIDODERM portion of the reserve increase includes an estimated loss for, among other matters, a settlement in principle of all remaining claims filed against the Company's subsidiary, Endo Pharmaceuticals Inc., in In re Lidoderm Antitrust Litigation, MDL No. 2521, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California. The TRT portion of the reserve increase includes an estimated loss for, among other matters, all testosterone-related product liability cases filed against the Company's subsidiaries in In Re Testosterone Replacement Therapy Products Liability Litigation, MDL No. 2545, pending in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, and in other courts. In February 2018 the court in MDL No. 2545 entered a case management order reporting that the parties had entered into a memorandum of understanding regarding a potential global settlement and directing that all proceedings involving the Company's subsidiaries be temporarily stayed so that the parties may devote their efforts to finalizing a master settlement agreement.

FINANCIAL SCHEDULES

The following table presents Endo's unaudited Total Revenues for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Percent

Year Ended December 31,

Percent

2017

2016

Growth

2017

2016

Growth U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals:





















U.S. Generics Base $ 182,314



$ 288,142



(37) %

$ 829,729



$ 1,230,097



(33) % Sterile Injectables 167,342



143,905



16 %

654,270



530,805



23 % New Launches and Alternative Dosages 149,396



450,127



(67) %

797,002



803,711



(1) % Total U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals $ 499,052



$ 882,174



(43) %

$ 2,281,001



$ 2,564,613



(11) % U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals:





















Specialty Products:





















XIAFLEX/span> $ 61,265



$ 55,530



10 %

$ 213,378



$ 189,689



12 % SUPPRELINLA 22,743



20,793



9 %

86,211



78,648



10 % Other Specialty (1) 39,977



38,243



5 %

153,384



138,483



11 % Total Specialty Products $ 123,985



$ 114,566



8 %

$ 452,973



$ 406,820



11 % Established Products:





















OPANAER $ 1,770



$ 38,880



(95) %

$ 83,826



$ 158,938



(47) % PERCOCET/span> 32,048



36,029



(11) %

125,231



139,211



(10) % VOLTARENGel 15,134



18,612



(19) %

68,780



100,642



(32) % LIDODERM/span> 13,924



21,122



(34) %

51,629



87,577



(41) % Other Established (2) 41,514



60,087



(31) %

175,086



273,106



(36) % Total Established Products $ 104,390



$ 174,730



(40) %

$ 504,552



$ 759,474



(34) % Total U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals (3) $ 228,375



$ 289,296



(21) %

$ 957,525



$ 1,166,294



(18) % Total International Pharmaceuticals $ 41,213



$ 70,043



(41) %

$ 230,332



$ 279,367



(18) % Total Revenues $ 768,640



$ 1,241,513



(38) %

$ 3,468,858



$ 4,010,274



(14) %

__________ (1) Products included within Other Specialty include TESTOPEL, NASCOBALNasal Spray, and AVEED. (2) Products included within Other Established include, but are not limited to, TESTIM and FORTESTA Gel, including the authorized generic. (3) Individual products presented above represent the top two performing products in each product category and/or any product having revenues in excess of $25 million during any quarterly period in 2017 or 2016. LIDODERM is separately presented as its revenues exceeded $25 million in certain quarterly periods in 2016.

The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations data for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2017

2016

2017

2016 TOTAL REVENUES $ 768,640



$ 1,241,513



$ 3,468,858



$ 4,010,274

COSTS AND EXPENSES:













Cost of revenues 505,645



756,578



2,228,530



2,634,973

Selling, general and administrative 161,199



212,568



629,874



770,728

Research and development 48,545



46,206



172,067



183,372

Litigation-related and other contingencies, net 200,006



(4,765)



185,990



23,950

Asset impairment charges 130,446



3,518,085



1,154,376



3,781,165

Acquisition-related and integration items 26,375



7,400



58,086



87,601

OPERATING LOSS FROM CONTINUING

OPERATIONS $ (303,576)



$ (3,294,559)



$ (960,065)



$ (3,471,515)

INTEREST EXPENSE, NET 126,961



111,783



488,228



452,679

LOSS ON EXTINGUISHMENT OF DEBT -



-



51,734



-

OTHER INCOME, NET (6,180)



(740)



(17,023)



(338)

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE

INCOME TAX $ (424,357)



$ (3,405,602)



$ (1,483,004)



$ (3,923,856)

INCOME TAX BENEFIT (152,776)



(72,277)



(250,293)



(700,084)

LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ (271,581)



$ (3,333,325)



$ (1,232,711)



$ (3,223,772)

DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX (96,836)



(4,531)



(802,722)



(123,278)

CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS $ (368,417)



$ (3,337,856)



$ (2,035,433)



$ (3,347,050)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests -



-



-



16

NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ENDO

INTERNATIONAL PLC $ (368,417)



$ (3,337,856)



$ (2,035,433)



$ (3,347,066)

NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ENDO

INTERNATIONAL PLC ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS-BASIC:













Continuing operations $ (1.22)



$ (14.96)



$ (5.52)



$ (14.48)

Discontinued operations (0.43)



(0.02)



(3.60)



(0.55)

Basic $ (1.65)



$ (14.98)



$ (9.12)



$ (15.03)

NET LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ENDO

INTERNATIONAL PLC ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS-DILUTED:













Continuing operations $ (1.22)



$ (14.96)



$ (5.52)



$ (14.48)

Discontinued operations (0.43)



(0.02)



(3.60)



(0.55)

Diluted $ (1.65)



$ (14.98)



$ (9.12)



$ (15.03)

WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:













Basic 223,322



222,870



223,198



222,651

Diluted 223,322



222,870



223,198



222,651



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet data at December31, 2017 and December31, 2016 (in thousands):



December 31,

2017

December 31,

2016 ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 986,605



$ 517,250

Restricted cash and cash equivalents 320,453



282,074

Accounts receivable 517,436



992,153

Inventories, net 391,437



555,671

Assets held for sale -



116,985

Other current assets 55,146



125,326

Total current assets $ 2,271,077



$ 2,589,459

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS 9,364,503



11,685,650

TOTAL ASSETS $ 11,635,580



$ 14,275,109

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





CURRENT LIABILITIES:





Accounts payable and accrued expenses, including legal settlement accruals $ 2,184,618



$ 2,470,016

Liabilities held for sale -



24,338

Other current liabilities 36,291



140,391

Total current liabilities $ 2,220,909



$ 2,634,745

LONG-TERM DEBT, LESS CURRENT PORTION, NET 8,242,032



8,141,378

OTHER LIABILITIES 687,759



797,397

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 484,880



2,701,589

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 11,635,580



$ 14,275,109



The following table presents unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flow data for the year ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands):



Year Ended December 31,

2017

2016 OPERATING ACTIVITIES:





Consolidated net loss $ (2,035,433)



$ (3,347,050)

Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net loss to Net cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 983,765



983,309

Asset impairment charges 1,154,376



3,802,493

Other, including cash payments to claimants from Qualified Settlement Funds 451,277



(910,609)

Net cash provided by operating activities $ 553,985



$ 528,143

INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Purchases of property, plant and equipment $ (125,654)



$ (138,856)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired -



(30,394)

Proceeds from sale of business and other assets, net 223,237



10,870

Other 7,000



(19,172)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities $ 104,583



$ (177,552)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Payments on borrowings, net $ (22,105)



$ (336,361)

Other (144,888)



(60,825)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities $ (166,993)



$ (397,186)

Effect of foreign exchange rate 2,515



436

Movement in cash held for sale 11,744



(11,744)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH

AND RESTRICTED CASH EQUIVALENTS $ 505,834



$ (57,903)

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

EQUIVALENTS, BEGINNING OF PERIOD 805,180



863,083

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, RESTRICTED CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH

EQUIVALENTS, END OF PERIOD $ 1,311,014



$ 805,180



SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To supplement the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on the Company's use of such non-GAAP financial measures, refer to Endo's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished today to the Securities and Exchange Commission, which includes an explanation of the Company's reasons for using non-GAAP measures.

The tables below provide reconciliations of certain of our non-GAAP financial measures, both historical and forward-looking, to their most directly comparable GAAP amounts. Refer to the "Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section below for additional details regarding the adjustments to the non-GAAP financial measures detailed throughout this Supplemental Financial Information section.

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Net loss attributable to Endo International plc (GAAP) to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2017

2016

2017

2016 Net loss attributable to Endo International plc (GAAP) $ (368,417)



$ (3,337,856)



$ (2,035,433)



$ (3,347,066)

Income tax benefit (152,776)



(72,277)



(250,293)



(700,084)

Interest expense, net 126,961



111,783



488,228



452,679

Depreciation and amortization (18) 177,321



260,370



857,706



955,802

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (216,911)



$ (3,037,980)



$ (939,792)



$ (2,638,669)

















Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) $ 109



$ 13,912



$ 390



$ 125,699

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) 2,531



2,455



9,483



8,330

Inventory reserve increase (decrease) from restructuring (4) 5,779



(137)



13,678



24,455

Royalty obligations (5) -



-



-



(7,750)

Separation benefits and other restructuring (6) 78,692



37,216



198,770



83,036

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (7) 200,006



(4,765)



185,990



23,950

Asset impairment charges (8) 130,446



3,518,085



1,154,376



3,781,165

Acquisition-related and integration costs (9) -



8,356



8,137



63,778

Fair value of contingent consideration (10) 26,375



(956)



49,949



23,823

Loss on extinguishment of debt (11) -



-



51,734



-

Share-based compensation 9,897



15,183



50,149



58,656

Other income, net (19) (6,180)



(740)



(17,023)



(338)

Other adjustments (151)



781



(226)



-

Discontinued operations, net of tax (15) 96,836



4,531



802,722



123,278

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (16) -



-



-



16

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 327,429



$ 555,941



$ 1,568,337



$ 1,669,429



Reconciliation of Adjusted Income from Continuing Operations (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) to our Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2017

2016

2017

2016 Loss from continuing operations (GAAP) $ (271,581)



$ (3,333,325)



$ (1,232,711)



$ (3,223,772)

Non-GAAP adjustments:













Amortization of intangible assets (1) 158,276



240,390



773,766



876,451

Inventory step-up and other cost savings (2) 109



13,912



390



125,699

Upfront and milestone-related payments (3) 2,531



2,455



9,483



8,330

Inventory reserve increase (decrease) from restructuring (4) 5,779



(137)



13,678



24,455

Royalty obligations (5) -



-



-



(7,750)

Separation benefits and other restructuring (6) 78,692



37,216



198,770



83,036

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net (7) 200,006



(4,765)



185,990



23,950

Asset impairment charges (8) 130,446



3,518,085



1,154,376



3,781,165

Acquisition-related and integration costs (9) -



8,356



8,137



63,778

Fair value of contingent consideration (10) 26,375



(956)



49,949



23,823

Loss on extinguishment of debt (11) -



-



51,734



-

Non-cash and penalty interest charges (12) -



-



-



4,092

Other (13) (7,487)



(1,836)



(8,620)



(7,273)

Tax adjustments (14) (149,283)



(83,604)



(344,581)



(721,602)

Adjusted income from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 173,863



$ 395,791



$ 860,361



$ 1,054,382



Reconciliation of Other Adjusted Income Statement Data (non-GAAP)

The following tables provide detailed reconciliations of various other income statement data between the GAAP and non-GAAP amounts for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2017

Total

revenues

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin

%

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense to

revenue %

Operating

(loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other

non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income

tax benefit

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

attributable

to Endo

International

plc (16)

Diluted

(loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations

(17) Reported (GAAP) $ 768,640



$ 505,645



$ 262,995



34 %

$ 566,571



74 %

$ (303,576)



(39) %

$ 120,781



$ (424,357)



$ (152,776)



36 %

$ (271,581)



$ (96,836)



$ (368,417)



$ (1.22)

Items impacting

comparability:





























































Amortization of

intangible assets (1) -



(158,276)



158,276







-







158,276







-



158,276



-







158,276



-



158,276



0.70

Inventory step-up and

other cost savings (2) -



(109)



109







-







109







-



109



-







109



-



109



-

Upfront and

milestone-related

payments (3) -



(712)



712







(1,819)







2,531







-



2,531



-







2,531



-



2,531



0.01

Inventory reserve

increase from

restructuring (4) -



(5,779)



5,779







-







5,779







-



5,779



-







5,779



-



5,779



0.03

Separation benefits

and other

restructuring (6) -



(76,764)



76,764







(1,928)







78,692







-



78,692



-







78,692



-



78,692



0.35

Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (7) -



-



-







(200,006)







200,006







-



200,006



-







200,006



-



200,006



0.90

Asset impairment

charges (8) -



-



-







(130,446)







130,446







-



130,446



-







130,446



-



130,446



0.58

Acquisition-related

and integration costs

(9) -



-



-







-







-







-



-



-







-



-



-



-

Fair value of

contingent

consideration (10) -



-



-







(26,375)







26,375







-



26,375



-







26,375



-



26,375



0.12

Other (13) -



-



-







-







-







7,487



(7,487)



-







(7,487)



-



(7,487)



(0.03)

Tax adjustments (14) -



-



-







-







-







-



-



149,283







(149,283)



-



(149,283)



(0.67)

Exclude discontinued

operations, net of tax

(15) -



-



-







-







-







-



-



-







-



96,836



96,836



-

After considering items

(non-GAAP) $ 768,640



$ 264,005



$ 504,635



66 %

$ 205,997



27 %

$ 298,638



39 %

$ 128,268



$ 170,370



$ (3,493)



(2) %

$ 173,863



$ -



$ 173,863



$ 0.77



Three Months Ended December 31, 2016

Total

revenues

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin

%

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense to

revenue %

Operating (loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other

non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations before

income tax

Income

tax

(benefit)

expense

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

attributable

to Endo

International

plc (16)

Diluted

(loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations

(17) Reported (GAAP) $ 1,241,513



$ 756,578



$ 484,935



39 %

$ 3,779,494



304 %

$ (3,294,559)



(265) %

$ 111,043



$ (3,405,602)



$ (72,277)



2 %

$ (3,333,325)



$ (4,531)



$ (3,337,856)



$ (14.96)

Items impacting

comparability:





























































Amortization of

intangible assets (1) -



(240,390)



240,390







-







240,390







-



240,390



-







240,390



-



240,390



1.08

Inventory step-up and

other cost savings (2) -



(13,912)



13,912







-







13,912







-



13,912



-







13,912



-



13,912



0.06

Upfront and

milestone-related

payments (3) -



(655)



655







(1,800)







2,455







-



2,455



-







2,455



-



2,455



0.01

Inventory reserve

decrease from

restructuring (4) -



137



(137)







-







(137)







-



(137)



-







(137)



-



(137)



-

Separation benefits

and other

restructuring (6) -



(9,284)



9,284







(27,932)







37,216







-



37,216



-







37,216



-



37,216



0.17

Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (7) -



-



-







4,765







(4,765)







-



(4,765)



-







(4,765)



-



(4,765)



(0.02)

Asset impairment

charges (8) -



-



-







(3,518,085)







3,518,085







-



3,518,085



-







3,518,085



-



3,518,085



15.79

Acquisition-related and integration costs

(9) -



-



-







(8,356)







8,356







-



8,356



-







8,356



-



8,356



0.04

Fair value of

contingent

consideration (10) -



-



-







956







(956)







-



(956)



-







(956)



-



(956)



-

Other (13) -



-



-







-







-







1,836



(1,836)



-







(1,836)



-



(1,836)



(0.01)

Tax adjustments (14) -



-



-







-







-







-



-



83,604







(83,604)



-



(83,604)



(0.38)

Exclude discontinued

operations, net of tax (15) -



-



-







-







-







-



-



-







-



4,531



4,531



-

After considering items

(non-GAAP) $ 1,241,513



$ 492,474



$ 749,039



60 %

$ 229,042



18 %

$ 519,997



42 %

$ 112,879



$ 407,118



$ 11,327



3 %

$ 395,791



$ -



$ 395,791



$ 1.77







Year Ended December 31, 2017

Total

revenues

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin

%

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense to

revenue %

Operating

(loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other

non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income

tax

(benefit)

expense

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

attributable

to Endo

International

plc (16)

Diluted

(loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations

(17) Reported (GAAP) $ 3,468,858



$ 2,228,530



$ 1,240,328



36 %

$ 2,200,393



63 %

$ (960,065)



(28) %

$ 522,939



$ (1,483,004)



$ (250,293)



17 %

$ (1,232,711)



$ (802,722)



$ (2,035,433)



$ (5.52)

Items impacting

comparability:





























































Amortization of

intangible assets (1) -



(773,766)



773,766







-







773,766







-



773,766



-







773,766



-



773,766



3.47

Inventory step-up and

other cost savings (2) -



(390)



390







-







390







-



390



-







390



-



390



-

Upfront and milestone-related

payments (3) -



(2,751)



2,751







(6,732)







9,483







-



9,483



-







9,483



-



9,483



0.04

Inventory reserve

increase from

restructuring (4) -



(13,678)



13,678







-







13,678







-



13,678



-







13,678



-



13,678



0.06

Separation benefits

and other

restructuring (6) -



(162,131)



162,131







(36,639)







198,770







-



198,770



-







198,770



-



198,770



0.89

Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (7) -



-



-







(185,990)







185,990







-



185,990



-







185,990



-



185,990



0.83

Asset impairment

charges (8) -



-



-







(1,154,376)







1,154,376







-



1,154,376



-







1,154,376



-



1,154,376



5.17

Acquisition-related

and integration costs

(9) -



-



-







(8,137)







8,137







-



8,137



-







8,137



-



8,137



0.04

Fair value of

contingent

consideration (10) -



-



-







(49,949)







49,949







-



49,949



-







49,949



-



49,949



0.22

Loss on

extinguishment

of debt (11) -



-



-







-







-







(51,734)



51,734



-







51,734



-



51,734



0.23

Other (13) -



-



-







-







-







8,620



(8,620)



-







(8,620)



-



(8,620)



(0.04)

Tax adjustments (14) -



-



-







-







-







-



-



344,581







(344,581)



-



(344,581)



(1.54)

Exclude discontinued

operations, net of tax

(15) -



-



-







-







-







-



-



-







-



802,722



802,722



-

After considering items

(non-GAAP) $ 3,468,858



$ 1,275,814



$ 2,193,044



63 %

$ 758,570



22 %

$ 1,434,474



41 %

$ 479,825



$ 954,649



$ 94,288



10 %

$ 860,361



$ -



$ 860,361



$ 3.84



Year Ended December 31, 2016

Total

revenues

Cost of

revenues

Gross

margin

Gross

margin

%

Total

operating

expenses

Operating

expense to

revenue %

Operating

(loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Operating

margin %

Other

non-

operating

expense,

net

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

before

income tax

Income

tax

(benefit)

expense

Effective

tax rate

(Loss)

income

from

continuing

operations

Discontinued

operations,

net of tax

Net (loss)

income

attributable

to Endo

International

plc (16)

Diluted

(loss)

income

per share

from

continuing

operations

(17) Reported (GAAP) $ 4,010,274



$ 2,634,973



$ 1,375,301



34 %

$ 4,846,816



121 %

$ (3,471,515)



(87) %

$ 452,341



$ (3,923,856)



$ (700,084)



18 %

$ (3,223,772)



$ (123,278)



$ (3,347,066)



$ (14.48)

Items impacting

comparability:





























































Amortization of

intangible assets (1) -



(876,451)



876,451







-







876,451







-



876,451



-







876,451



-



876,451



3.94

Inventory step-up and

other cost savings (2) -



(124,349)



124,349







(1,350)







125,699







-



125,699



-







125,699



-



125,699



0.56

Upfront and

milestone-related

payments (3) -



(2,628)



2,628







(5,702)







8,330







-



8,330



-







8,330



-



8,330



0.04

Inventory reserve

increase from

restructuring (4) -



(24,455)



24,455







-







24,455







-



24,455



-







24,455



-



24,455



0.11

Royalty obligations

(5) -



7,750



(7,750)







-







(7,750)







-



(7,750)



-







(7,750)



-



(7,750)



(0.03)

Separation benefits

and other

restructuring (6) -



(28,678)



28,678







(54,358)







83,036







-



83,036



-







83,036



-



83,036



0.37

Certain litigation-

related and other

contingencies, net (7) -



-



-







(23,950)







23,950







-



23,950



-







23,950



-



23,950



0.11

Asset impairment

charges (8) -



-



-







(3,781,165)







3,781,165







-



3,781,165



-







3,781,165



-



3,781,165



16.98

Acquisition-related

and integration costs

(9) -



-



-







(63,778)







63,778







-



63,778



-







63,778



-



63,778



0.29

Fair value of

contingent

consideration (10) -



-



-







(23,823)







23,823







-



23,823



-







23,823



-



23,823



0.11

Non-cash and penalty

interest charges (12) -



-



-







-







-







(4,092)



4,092



-







4,092



-



4,092



0.02

Other (13) -



-



-







8,350







(8,350)







(1,077)



(7,273)



-







(7,273)



-



(7,273)



(0.03)

Tax adjustments (14) -



-



-







-







-







-



-



721,602







(721,602)



-



(721,602)



(3.25)

Exclude discontinued

operations, net of tax

(15) -



-



-







-







-







-



-



-







-



123,278



123,278



-

After considering items

(non-GAAP) $ 4,010,274



$ 1,586,162



$ 2,424,112



60 %

$ 901,040



22 %

$ 1,523,072



38 %

$ 447,172



$ 1,075,900



$ 21,518



2 %

$ 1,054,382



$ -



$ 1,054,366



$ 4.73



Notes to the Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures



Notes to certain line items included in the reconciliations of the GAAP financial measures to the Non-GAAP financial measures for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2017 and 2016 are as follows:



(1) Adjustments for amortization of commercial intangible assets included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2017

2016

2017

2016

Amortization of intangible assets excluding fair value

step-up from contingent consideration $ 148,120



$ 228,876



$ 733,145



$ 834,966



Amortization of intangible assets related to fair value step-up from contingent consideration 10,156



11,514



40,621



41,485



Total $ 158,276



$ 240,390



$ 773,766



$ 876,451





(2) Adjustments for inventory step-up and other cost savings included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended December 31,



2017

2016



Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Fair value step-up of inventory sold $ 109



$ -



$ 9,669



$ -



Excess manufacturing costs that will be eliminated pursuant to integration plans -



-



4,243



-



Total $ 109



$ -



$ 13,912



$ -









Year Ended December 31,



2017

2016



Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Fair value step-up of inventory sold $ 390



$ -



$ 108,768



$ 957



Excess manufacturing costs that will be eliminated pursuant to integration plans -



-



15,581



393



Total $ 390



$ -



$ 124,349



$ 1,350





(3) Adjustments for upfront and milestone-related payments to partners included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended December 31,



2017

2016



Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Sales-based milestones $ 712



$ -



$ 655



$ -



Development-based milestones -



1,819



-



1,800



Total $ 712



$ 1,819



$ 655



$ 1,800









Year Ended December 31,



2017

2016



Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Sales-based milestones $ 2,751



$ -



$ 2,628



$ -



Development-based milestones -



6,732



-



5,702



Total $ 2,751



$ 6,732



$ 2,628



$ 5,702





(4) To exclude charges reflecting adjustments to excess inventory reserves related to the 2017 U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals Restructuring Initiative and 2016 U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals Restructuring Initiative during the three and twelve months ended December31, 2017 and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 and to exclude decreases of excess inventory reserves recorded during the three months ended December 31, 2016, primarily related to the 2016 U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals Restructuring Initiative. The 2016 adjustment resulted from the sell-through of certain inventory previously reserved.



(5) To adjust for the reversal of the remaining VOLTARENGel minimum royalty obligations as a result of a generic entrant during the first quarter of 2016.



(6) Adjustments for separation benefits and other restructuring included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended December 31,



2017

2016



Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Separation benefits $ 10,087



$ 1,622



$ 6,150



$ 21,772



Accelerated depreciation and product discontinuation charges 63,508



-



3,134



5,729



Other 3,169



306



-



431



Total $ 76,764



$ 1,928



$ 9,284



$ 27,932









Year Ended December 31,



2017

2016



Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Cost of revenues

Operating expenses

Separation benefits $ 31,892



$ 21,161



$ 18,119



$ 39,780



Accelerated depreciation and product discontinuation charges 123,313



398



10,559



8,532



Other 6,926



15,080



-



6,046



Total $ 162,131



$ 36,639



$ 28,678



$ 54,358





(7) To exclude litigation-related settlement charges, reimbursements and certain settlements related to intellectual property suits previously filed by our subsidiaries.



(8) To exclude pre-tax, non-cash goodwill, intangible asset and property, plant and equipment impairment charges.





During the fourth quarter of 2017, we recorded total pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges of $130 million. Approximately $125 million was largely the result of market conditions impacting the recoverability of certain indefinite and finite-lived intangible assets in our U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment. The remaining charges during the fourth quarter were related to plant, property and equipment impairments.





During the third quarter of 2017, we recorded total pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges of $95 million. Approximately $17 million was related to property, plant and equipment charges related to our previously announced restructuring initiatives and held-for-sale accounting for Somar. The remaining charges during the third quarter were largely the result of market conditions impacting the recoverability of certain indefinite and finite-lived intangible assets in our U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals and U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segments.





During the second quarter of 2017, we recorded total pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges of $725 million. We announced the 2017 U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals Restructuring Initiative in July 2017, which includes the discontinuation of certain commercial products. As a result, we assessed the recoverability of the impacted products, resulting in pre-tax, non-cash intangible asset impairment charges of approximately $58 million. We also recorded property, plant and equipment impairments related to this restructuring totaling $32 million. As a result of the decision to withdraw OPANA ER, we determined that the carrying amount of this intangible asset was no longer recoverable, resulting in a pre-tax, non-cash impairment charge of $21 million, representing the remaining carrying amount. As a result of the aforementioned actions related to OPANA ER and the continued erosion of its U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals segment's Established Products portfolio, we initiated an interim goodwill impairment analysis of our Branded reporting unit. We recorded a pre-tax, non-cash asset impairment charge of $180 million for the amount by which the carrying amount exceeded the reporting unit's fair value. We entered into a definitive agreement to sell Somar on June 30, 2017, which resulted in Somar's assets and liabilities being classified as held for sale. The initiation of held-for-sale accounting, together with the agreed upon sale price, triggered an impairment review. Accordingly, we performed an impairment analysis using a market approach and determined that impairment charges were required. We recorded pre-tax non-cash impairment charges of $26 million, $90 million and $10 million related to Somar's goodwill, other intangible assets and property, plant and equipment, respectively. The remaining charges during the second quarter were largely the result of market conditions impacting the recoverability of certain indefinite and finite-lived intangible assets in our U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals segments.





During the first quarter of 2017, we recorded total pre-tax, non-cash impairment charges of $204 million. Pursuant to an existing agreement with Novartis AG, Endo's subsidiary, Paladin Labs Inc., licensed the Canadian rights to commercialize serelaxin, an investigational drug for the treatment of acute heart failure (AHF). On March 22, 2017, Novartis announced that a Phase III study of serelaxin in patients with AHF failed to meet its primary endpoints. As a result, Endo has concluded that its serelaxin in-process research and development intangible asset is fully impaired resulting in a$45 million non-cash impairment charge. As a result of the serelaxin intangible impairment, Endo assessed the recoverability of its Paladin goodwill balance and determined that the estimated fair value of the Paladin reporting unit was below its book value, resulting in a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $83 million. The remaining charges were largely the result of certain market conditions impacting the recoverability of developed technology intangible assets in Endo's U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment.





During the fourth quarter of 2016, in connection with our annual goodwill impairment assessment, we recorded pre-tax, non-cash goodwill impairment charges of$2,343 million,$273 million,$33 millionand$26 millionfor our U.S. Generics, Paladin, Somar and Litha reporting units, respectively. Additionally, we recorded pre-tax, non-cash intangible asset impairment charges of $830 million, including: (i) approximately $507 million and $285 million related our U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals and International Pharmaceuticals segments, respectively, resulting from certain market conditions, including price erosion and increased competition and (ii) $38 millionrelated to our U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticalssegment, resulting primarily from the termination of our BELBUCA' product. As a result of unfavorable formulary changes and generic competition for sumatriptan, we experienced a downturn in the performance of our SUMAVEL DOSEPRO product, resulting in a non-cash impairment charge of $73 million during the third quarter of 2016. Also during the third quarter of 2016, we determined that we would not pursue commercialization of a product in certain international markets, resulting in a non-cash asset impairment charge of $16 million. As a result of the 2016 U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals Restructuring Initiative, we recorded $100 million of non-cash impairment charges during the first quarter of 2016 resulting from the discontinuation of certain commercial products and the abandonment of certain IPR&D projects. The remaining charges during the first nine months of 2016 were largely the result of market and regulatory conditions impacting the recoverability certain indefinite and finite-lived intangible assets in our U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment.



(9) Adjustments for acquisition and integration items primarily relate to various acquisitions. Amounts included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2017

2016

2017

2016

Integration costs (primarily third-party consulting fees) $ -



$ 6,441



$ 4,476



$ 44,752



Transition services -



-



-



9,729



Other -



1,915



3,661



9,297



Total $ -



$ 8,356



$ 8,137



$ 63,778





(10) To exclude the impact of changes in the fair value of contingent consideration resulting from changes in market conditions impacting the commercial potential of the underlying products.



(11) To exclude the loss on the extinguishment of debt associated with our April 2017 refinancing.



(12) To exclude penalty interest charges.



(13) Adjustments to other included the following (in thousands):







Three Months Ended December 31,



2017

2016



Operating expenses

Other non-operating expenses

Operating expenses

Other non-operating expenses

Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement of intercompany debt instruments $ -



$ 1,519



$ -



$ (1,192)



Other miscellaneous -



(9,006)



-



(644)



Total $ -



$ (7,487)



$ -



$ (1,836)









Year Ended December 31,



2017

2016



Operating expenses

Other non-operating expenses

Operating expenses

Other non-operating expenses

Foreign currency impact related to the re-measurement of intercompany debt instruments $ -



$ (1,403)



$ -



$ 366



Other miscellaneous expense (income) -



(7,217)



(8,350)



711



Total $ -



$ (8,620)



$ (8,350)



$ 1,077





(14) Adjusted income taxes are calculated by tax effecting adjusted pre-tax income and permanent book-tax differences at the applicable effective tax rate that will be determined by reference to statutory tax rates in the relevant jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Adjusted income taxes include current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability.





As previously disclosed, during the second quarter of 2016, Endo recorded a discrete GAAP tax benefit of $636 million arising from outside basis differences generated as part of a legal entity restructuring. This benefit and the associated component of the 2016 U.S. federal return to provision adjustment recorded in the third quarter of 2017 were excluded from our adjusted effective tax rate in accordance with the Company's non-GAAP accounting policy.



(15) To exclude the results of the businesses reported as discontinued operations, net of tax in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations.



(16) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) and Net (loss) income attributable to Endo International plc.



(17) Calculated as Net (loss) income from continuing operations divided by the applicable weighted average share number. The applicable weighted average share numbers are as follows (in thousands):







Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2017

2016

2017

2016

GAAP EPS 223,322



222,870



223,198



222,651



Non-GAAP EPS 224,577



223,178



223,978



223,090





(18) Depreciation and amortization per the Adjusted EBITDA reconciliations do not include certain depreciation amounts reflected in other lines of the reconciliations, including Acquisition-related and integration costs and Separation benefits and other restructuring.



(19) To exclude Other income, net per the Consolidated Statement of Operations.

Reconciliation of Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP)

The following table provides a reconciliation of our Net loss attributable to Endo International plc (GAAP) to our Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) for the twelve months ended December31, 2017 (in thousands) and the calculation of our Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP):



Twelve Months

Ended December

31, 2017 Net loss attributable to Endo International plc (GAAP) $ (2,035,433)

Income tax benefit (250,293)

Interest expense, net 488,228

Depreciation and amortization (18) 857,706

EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ (939,792)





Inventory step-up and other cost savings $ 390

Upfront and milestone-related payments 9,483

Inventory reserve increase from restructuring 13,678

Separation benefits and other restructuring 198,770

Certain litigation-related and other contingencies, net 185,990

Asset impairment charges 1,154,376

Acquisition-related and integration costs 8,137

Fair value of contingent consideration 49,949

Loss on extinguishment of debt 51,734

Share-based compensation 50,149

Other income, net (17,023)

Other adjustments (226)

Discontinued operations, net of tax 802,722

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 1,568,337





Calculation of Net Debt:

Debt $ 8,276,237

Cash (excluding Restricted Cash) 986,605

Net Debt (non-GAAP) $ 7,289,632





Calculation of Net Debt Leverage:

Net Debt Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP) 4.6



