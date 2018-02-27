Libelium boosts MySignals, its eHealth IoT Platform, with specific kits to monitor several wellness and health specific disorders. The platform adds new cloud services for medical record management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227005105/en/

MySignals eHealth Platform (Photo: Libelium)

MySignals is an eHealth IoT Development platform for remote health monitoring, equipped with 17 different sensors that measure the most important vital signs such as pulse, breath rate, oxygen in blood, temperature, electrocardiogram signals, blood pressure, muscle electromyographic signals, glucose levels, galvanic skin response, lung capacity, snore waves, patient position, airflow and body scale parameters.

The new MySignals kits are designed for users with different chronic pathologies that require a daily monitoring of some medical parameters. Sleep disorders such as apnea and snore, respiratory diseases like asthma and breathing depression, diabetes, arterial hypertension, arrhythmias and tachycardias are common disorders that affect the daily life of some people. Now this remote surveillance allows users to monitor the health status on a daily basis.

The elderly people, pregnant women and high-performance athletes are three population groups for which Libelium has designed specific kits. The pregnancy kit includes a blood pressure sensor, a glucometer and a body scale for a better monitoring of the 9-month gestation process. The elderly kit, also suitable for Alzheimer's affected, allows them to monitor blood pressure, blood glucose and oxygen levels as well as the patient's position and an emergency alarm button. Libelium has also designed a kit for high-performance athletes or sports centers that perform stress tests. It can be used to run electrocardiograms, electromyograms and also to control oxygen levels, respiratory flow and blood pressure, in addition to a body scale for monitoring body weight and muscle mass.

The platform allows real time visualization of the data gathered that also can be stored on the MySignals' Cloud to manage different user profiles. Libelium has developed an improved Cloud for MySignals' users that allows them to get the medical records chronologically ordered. The Cloud service includes the possibility to store real time wave signals, such as ECG/EMG, for a subsequent clinical follow up. The most upgraded cloud licenses, for developers, include an open API to extract the information from the Cloud and use it on external App's or even migrate to an external Cloud platform.

More information: http://www.libelium.com/libelium-pushes-its-ehealth-iot-platform-with-a-new-cloud-and-medical-development-kits/

For more information, please, contact Libelium PR Team: pr@libelium.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180227005105/en/

Contacts:

Libelium

Elena García-Lechuz, +34-976-547-492

pr@libelium.com