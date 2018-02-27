Mash announced today that they have secured a European trademark for their brand, securing their position as a preeminent player in financial services.



Helsinki, Finland, 2018-02-27 12:02 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following on from their recently announced partnership to deliver pay later solutions across Europe with Verifone, Mash announced today that the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) has awarded a pan European Trademark for their brand.



"We are pleased to announce the EUIPO has granted us exclusive use of the Mash name as our trademark in Europe for the delivery of financial services.", said James Hickson, Group CEO of Mash. "While the four letter trademark in itself represents a clear asset for the group, it, more importantly, underscores our commitment to deliver unparalleled financial service solutions and secure our position as a household brand in Europe."



Hickson attributed Mash's ongoing success to the company's focus on delivering first-class customer experiences and an agile committed team, "We are clearly moving fast; growing our share of merchants at point of sale, expanding significantly our lending operation with compelling consumer offers and opening new markets. We're naturally thrilled to be considered one of Europe's fastest growing companies and most innovative payment solution, but we're focused on doing what we do best: providing exceptional customer experiences and building mutually accretive strategic partnerships," Hickson said.



About Mash



Mash has been at the forefront of FinTech innovation since 2007. We leverage our advanced proprietary algorithms, machine learning capabilities, and automated platform to deliver superior finance and payments solutions to thousands of customers every day. We work hard for a future powered by technology, making every transaction seamless, flexible and worry-free. Today, Mash is one of Europe's leading FinTech companies.



Mash.com | press@mash.com | @MashComOfficial



