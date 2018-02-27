Valmet has published the Annual Report and the Corporate Governance Statement for 2017

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on February 27, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. EET

Valmet has today, on February 27, 2018, published its Annual Report for 2017 on the company's website www.valmet.com/annualreport2017 (http://www.valmet.com/annualreport2017). The Annual Report consists of three separate parts: the Annual Review, the Financial Statements and the GRI Supplement. The GRI Supplement is available in English only.

The printed copies of the Annual Review and the Financial Statements will be available in Finnish and English during the week of March 19, 2018 at the latest. They can be ordered at www.valmet.com/subscribe.

The GRI Supplement is available as PDF only. The report defines Valmet's sustainability reporting scope and principles, and alignment with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

Valmet has also published its Corporate Governance Statement and Remuneration Statement for 2017. These have been prepared in accordance with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code and are available at www.valmet.com/governance.

The Annual Review, the Financial Statements, the GRI Supplement, the Corporate Governance Statement and the Remuneration Statement are attached to this stock exchange release.

Further information, please contact:

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0033

Calle Loikkanen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0020

Rasmus Oksala, General Counsel, Valmet, tel. +358 10 672 0026

VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Calle Loikkanen

Director, Investor Relations

Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers.

Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and energy.

Valmet's net sales in 2017 were approximately EUR 3.2 billion. Our more than 12,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

