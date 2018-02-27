Inflight Dublin Pioneering Wireless IFE in Czechia With Travel Service

DUBLIN, February 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Travel Service, the biggest Czech air carrier, launched a completely unique inflight entertainment service on itsflights, providing a superior level of comfort for passengers. The service is initially being rolled out on scheduled flights under the SmartWings brand.

In October 2017 Travel Service agreed to increase its stake in the national flag carrier CSA Czech Airlines, from 44% to almost 98%. Although Travel Service Group carries fewer scheduled passengers than CSA, its overall operation is much larger, as evidenced by its fleet of 34 Boeing 737s, compared with CSA's 18-strong fleet. The fast growing group has ambitions to operate a fleet of 70-80 aircraft.

Travel Service will be pioneering Everhub wireless IFE system among the airlines.

Using Everhub, a proprietary software developed by Inflight Dublin, Travel Service and SmartWings passengers in Czechia, Slovakia, Poland,Hungary, France will soon enjoy streaming content on the airline's complete fleet.

Everhub enables passengers to engage with entertainment, on-board retail and destination services via their mobile device or laptop. Via these devices, the passengers will be able to stream movies and audio files, read magazines and newspapers, play games and childrens' movies will be available as well.

In the initial phase, Inflight Dublin will be offering the latest content, including movies, TV, Audio, Games, Magazines and Newspapers, provided in different languages. The second phase will include the rollout of the extended service offering beyond content such as destination services, ground transportation services and retail services.

Peter Sujan, Travel Service's Sales Director, said:

"This revolutionary wireless IFE system comes at the right time for Travel Service, who are dedicated to boosting passenger experience to the new level. We are delighted that Travel Service is one of the first Central European airlines that offers this service to its passengers. I believe that this novelty will make the flight more enjoyable to our passengers."

John White, Inflight Dublin's CEO, adds

"This is our first Everhub partnership in the Central Europe and we couldn't be more excited! Travel Service's continuous dedication to elevating passenger experience sits accordingly with our strategic vision on bringing IFE to every airborne passenger."

Everhub launched onboard Travel Service on selected flights from 24th of November 2017.

ABOUT TRAVEL SERVICE

Travel Service is the biggest Czech airline company. Airline operates regular flights under the SmartWings brand, charter flights and private flights in the Business Jet category. Travel Service planes are flying to more than 300 airports on 4 continents.