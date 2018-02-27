

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were lackluster on Tuesday as investors digested mixed earnings reports and looked ahead to the Congressional testimony later in the day by the new Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for further insights into the central bank's view on inflation and interest rates.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was up 0.2 percent at 382.28 in late opening deals after rising half a percent in the previous session.



The German DAX was down 0.1 percent, while France's CAC 40 index was marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was up 0.1 percent.



Sky Plc shares soared 20 percent in London after Comcast Corp. announced a superior cash proposal to acquire the British broadcaster.



Housebuilder Persimmon jumped 10 percent on reporting a 25 percent rise in 2017 pre-tax profit and boosting interim dividend. Berkeley Group Holdings advanced 2.5 percent and Taylor Wimpey jumped 2 percent.



Provident Financial jumped as much as 77 percent after the troubled subprime lender settled one of its U.K. regulatory probes and announced plans to raise 331 million pounds via a rights issue.



Insurer Swiss Life Group rallied 1.5 percent after its fiscal 2017 net profit increased 9 percent to 1.01 billion Swiss francs from last year's 926 million francs.



BASF shares fell 1.6 percent. The German chemicals giant reported lower fourth-quarter earnings from its functional-materials and performance-products segments.



Precious metals miner Fresnillo lost 2.2 percent after releasing its 2017 results.



In economic releases, French consumer confidence weakened more than expected in February, after stabilizing in the previous month, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed.



The consumer sentiment index dropped to its long-term average of 100 in February from 104 in January. Economists had expected the index to fall to 103.



